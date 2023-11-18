DIY Ecom Leader Reduces Wait Time by Engaging Web Visitors with Video Chat

In their commitment to provide a more personalized service and striving to outperform competitors, Tuiss has embraced an omnichannel approach that incorporates both video and text chat. To achieve their goal of offering the highest levels of service, Tuiss has chosen to leverage Vee24s advanced video chat capabilities. This strategic move aims to create a seamless video experience integrated into Tuiss e-commerce site, removing the need for external video apps like Zoom and Google Meet. With this technology, Tuiss can offer personalized one-to-one video consultations, available on-demand or through scheduled appointments. Tuiss is also utilizing text chat to allow agents to service multiple clients at one time resulting in a reduction in phone call engagements and wait times.

By partnering with Vee24s text chat and video chat capabilities, Tuiss enables a smooth transition for its customers from text-based interactions to an immersive video experience utilizing cobrowsing technologies to create the in-person experience online. In implementing this new service, Tuiss aims to improve its conversion rates and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

We were looking to take our customer experience to the next level. As we are an Ecom DIY business we were looking for a Video chat service and thankfully we found Vee24. What an awesome team, from the execution of the project for our site to the aftercare support, these guys are the premier league of this game, said Matthew Walsh, Managing Director We have only been running this for a short while, but the customer feedback has been absolutely amazing and we could not have done this without the Vee24 team.. Incredible experience. GREAT JOB VEE24!

Its great to see yet another example where incorporating video chat and virtual appointments in the customer experience is producing meaningful business impact, said Tomer Azenkot, CEO. Consumers expect to engage easily and instantly when shopping on websites such as Tuis and we are delighted to be part of their focus on creating the best customer experience.

