Resolution Games Confirms December 14 Release for ‘Racket Club’, Reveals Mixed Reality Mode + Single-Player Fun on and off the Court: Pre-Order Now

While Racket Club has been designed to recreate the social experience of a fitness club as faithfully as possible offering multiplayer singles and double matches as well as an explorable Club environment the game doesnt skimp on options for players who are looking to develop their skills solo, offering a range of modes for single player fun:

Lace up your tennis shoes and tuck a sweatband into your favorite VR headset, because its almost time to step into the court! Resolution Games today announced the release date for its upcoming multiplayer sports title Racket Club, as well as provided the first details of the games single-player content and confirmed that the game will feature a mixed reality mode at launch (TRAILER). Racket Club will be available on the Meta Quest Store, Pico, and Steam on December 14 for $24.99 and can be pre-ordered with a 12% discount now on the Meta Quest Store.

LIFELIKE AI RIVALS

Utilizing an industry-first approach to machine learning, Resolution Games has trained AI competitors to both physically and behaviorally react just as real players would, delivering a consistent play experience for players across single and multiplayer play. This unique approach benefits from both deep reinforcement learning and deep imitation learning, and is trained on anonymized data collected from real players.

By training bots on data collected from human-played matches rather than pre-designed patterns of behavior, were able to offer rivals in Racket Club whose play is indistinguishable from real life competitors, said Mikhail Jacob, lead machine learning engineer at Resolution Games. This allows for challenges that are authentic yet unpredictable, helping to keep players on their toes and ready to discover new strategies. It also means that our bots arent limited in their options by a range of pre-canned animations. Our AI rivals have learned about movement from the physicality of real human players, allowing for a full range of actions and reactions on the court.

GETTING PERSONAL

As players compete in matches and earn XP to advance their Club journey, new gear and appearance options will become available to make their avatar uniquely their own. From sweatband-donning hairstyles to stylish sneakers, cosmetic customization options will have players covered from top to bottom.

Additional rackets will also become available for players as they progress through the game and unlike cosmetic changes, will have a direct impact on the play experience.

Your skill may be the most important factor in how well you play any racket sport but its not the only factor, said Mathieu Castelli, Chief Creative Officer at Resolution Games. Equipment plays a big role too. Thats why weve made 20 rackets available at launch, each with their own varying emphases on spin, speed, and mass. But dont get hung up on their stats. Just like real equipment, the difference is really felt once you have it in your hands and take a few swings on the court.

MIXED REALITY

As with several other Resolution Games titles already available (including the recently released Demeo Battles), Racket Club on Meta Quest 3, 2 and Pro and on Pico 4 will offer a mode designed for mixed reality play. Blending the virtual court with a players real environment, users will be able to set up clear court walls in the world around them, making it easier to see their space as they take big swings and rally for points. By contrast, the opposing players side of the court remains entirely digital and seen through a portal wall. (NOTE: Mixed Reality is not available in the Club area).

Racket Club is now available for pre-order for 12% off on Meta Quest and can be wishlisted on Steam and Pico ahead of the games launch on December 14 for $24.99 USD.

