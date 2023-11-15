Pulse Power, a Startup Company in Renewable Battery Development in Korea Expands into the Mongolian Market

Gangseo-gu, Busan, South Korea – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Pulse Power, a renewable battery development company aligning itself with strengthened environmental regulations and the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market, is garnering attention for its remarkable growth. With Pulse Powers technology, the company is on the brink of entering the Mongolian market and has established a local subsidiary in Mongolia this year.

The global automotive industry is trending towards electric vehicles, and the batteries for electric vehicles are considered as core components. However, the primary raw materials for battery cells, such as cobalt, lithium, and nickel, are scarce minerals with limited reserves, which could lead to shortages if demand increases significantly. Moreover, the issue of carbon emissions is an unavoidable side effect in the supply of battery raw materials.

Pulse Power is deeply committed to sustainability, especially in tackling the growing issue of battery waste. With its innovative research and development in battery regeneration technology, Pulse Power can successfully rejuvenate over 90% of discharged waste batteries. This pursuit of sustainability has led the company to seek international collaborations actively. Pulse Power has garnered considerable interest in the Mongolian market as a promising startup company, where advanced waste disposal systems are in high demand. Pulse Power, with its cutting-edge technology in this area, has been invited to establish its subsidiary in Mongolia.

Pulse Power specializes in regenerating lead-acid batteries and is currently developing technology to regenerate nickel-metal hydride batteries, commonly used in hybrid vehicles. This advancement is a significant step towards the regeneration of batteries in electric vehicle. Utilizing these regenerated batteries not only contributes to a significant reduction in carbon emissions but also offers a cost-effective and safe alternative. In electric vehicles, which contain multiple batteries with different lifespans, Pulse Powers technology can selectively replace parts, further extending the vehicles operational life. Moreover, these regenerated batteries are cost-efficient, costing about 50-60% less than new batteries.

An official from Pulse Power noted that while Mongolias population is less than 3.5 million, making it a relatively small country, it represents a highly attractive and significant market for emerging startup companies like Pulse Power. They disclosed that expanding into the Mongolian market will help Pulse Power establish a strong foothold in Mongolia within the next three-five years.

The robust growth of Pulse Power, despite being a relatively small player in the renewable battery market, has laid a solid foundation for its ambitious leap towards becoming a global entity.