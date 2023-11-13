Celebrating the Holiday Season in Style at Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus with a Festive Pop-Up Store

Istanbul at the Bosphorus, Turkey – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 10, 2023

As the holiday season approaches, Four Seasons Hotel Bosphorus invites guests to experience the joy of gifting at its enchanting Festive Pop-Up Store with a breath-taking view of the Istanbul Bosphorus. Embracing the concept of the Love of Gifting, the Gotel offers a delightful experience to celebrate Christmas and New Years with loved ones.

From December 14 to 31, 2023, Yasemin hosts the special Festive Pop-Up Store, offering a variety of delectable options for those looking to share the excitement of the New Year with their loved ones. The store features a selection of corporate gifts, including charming gift baskets filled with freshly-baked panettone cakes, indulgent cupcakes nestled within signature chocolates, and homemade mulled wine, all carrying the Four Seasons touch to add joy and warmth to every celebration.

Guests can also enjoy the convenience of the Party Room Pick Up Options, catering to New Year parties for up to 50 people. Advanced orders are welcomed, ensuring a seamless and delightful experience for hosts and their guests.

Introducing the exquisite Festive Hampers, each one a treasure trove of holiday delights expertly curated to elevate celebrations. The hampers feature a perfect blend of seasonal treats and timeless classics, including panettone, pecan tart, stollen, ginger cookies, homemade chocolates in flavours such as Milk Crunchy, Rose Bitter, Pistachio Ganache, Walnut Marzipan, and Dark Chocolate Ganache. These delights are beautifully presented in captivating hamper boxes, where the magic of the season comes to life through a symphony of flavours. Additionally, indulge in whole cakes such as Bche de Nol, Mont Blanc, Black Forest, Vanilla Raspberry, and Rocher Royal, along with an assortment of macarons and mono portion cakes, including Pistachio Dream, Dark Chocolate, Vanilla Raspberry, Exotic, and Lotus.

Step into the magical Festive Pop-Up and experience the Love of Gifting, where Four Seasons Hotels Istanbul adds a haute couture twist to every delicacy. Each delectable bite is a promise to leave a lasting and unforgettable mark on the palate.

For orders or more information, contact +90 (212) 381 40 00 or email aqua.bosphorus@fourseasons.com.