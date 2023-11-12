Hong Kong – Hong Kong’s carbon neutrality plan showcased in 2023 Lord Mayor’s Show in London (with photos)

Hong Kong’s carbon neutrality plan showcased in 2023 Lord Mayor’s Show in London (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) took part in the City of London Lord Mayor’s Show on November 11 (London time) with a float highlighting Hong Kong’s plan to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050.

The London ETO’s float was driven by a 100 per cent electric truck, accompanied by a fleet of electric bikes and led by a group of dragon dancers and the Environment and Ecology Bureau’s mascot, Hanson. It displayed a dragon-style body with signature landmarks, carbon neutrality and sustainable development key initiatives and green landscape of Hong Kong, symbolising Hong Kong’s plan to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050 and reduce Hong Kong’s carbon emissions by 50 per cent before 2035 as compared to the 2005 level.

The Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law, whose office devised and organised Hong Kong’s float, said, “We congratulate the new Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Professor Michael Mainelli, and look forward to continuing to collaborate with him in the coming year.” Mr Law added, “Our float demonstrated the Lord Mayor’s theme this year to celebrate the knowledge connections among the financial and commercial centres between cities of the world, highlighting how they work together to address global problems such as climate change. Hong Kong, as Asia’s World City, will strive to achieve the ‘dual carbon’ targets, as highlighted in ‘The Chief Executive’s 2023 Policy Address’.”

​The annual Lord Mayor’s Show celebrates the swearing-in of the new Lord Mayor of the City of London, who serves as a global ambassador for the United Kingdom’s financial and professional services sector. This year, Alderman Professor Michael Mainelli became the 695th Lord Mayor of the City of London. More than half a million people take to the streets to see the parade each year, while the BBC broadcasts it live to millions of people in Britain and globally.

London ETO first took part in the Lord Mayor’s Show in 2005. London ETO has been using colourful and exciting displays to showcase the different facets of Hong Kong, for instance, its status as international financial centre, natural attractions as well as innovation and technology.