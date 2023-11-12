ASA to Fulfill Market Demand for Well-Trained and Accredited Gems and Jewelry Appraisers

HERNDON, Va. – Nov. 9, 2023 – PRLog — ASA is pleased to announce its upcoming gems and jewelry appraisal courses, designed for jewelers, gemologists, and allied professionals looking to expand their knowledge or enter the appraisal profession.

In an industry where trust and precision are of utmost importance, the necessity of proper training and accreditation cannot be overstated. These qualifications are instrumental in upholding the integrity of appraisal services and ensuring the trust of clients in the competitive jewelry market. The accurate valuation of jewelry and gemstones demands a deep understanding of their intrinsic qualities, market dynamics, and the ever-evolving realm of gemology. Trained and accredited jewelers possess the expertise required to deliver dependable and impartial assessments, thereby guaranteeing customers receive fair and accurate appraisals for insurance, resale, or estate purposes.

Johnnie White, CEO/EVP of ASA, elaborated on this, stating, “This not only benefits the clients but also elevates the jeweler’s reputation and professional standing within the industry, particularly when these courses are provided by esteemed organizations like ASA, adding an additional layer of credibility and trustworthiness to the jeweler’s services.”

Upcoming Course Offerings Include:

GJ103 Fundamentals of Jewelry Appraisal

This course serves as an introduction to essential concepts and the foundational knowledge necessary for crafting appraisal reports.

–January 17, 2024 | 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST | Virtual | https://bit.ly/ 461n7iB

–May 14, 2024 | 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST | Virtual | https://bit.ly/ 47qhyeC

GJ201 Foundation I: Core Principles of Appraising Gems and Jewelry

This course delves deep into the fundamental principles and theories of valuation, providing appraisers with the requisite knowledge base to competently assess gems and jewelry.

–February 19-23, 2024 | 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST | Virtual | https://bit.ly/ 47m92gQ

GJ202 Foundation II: Appraising Gems & Jewelry for Insurance Scheduling

This course equips appraisers with an in-depth understanding of the essential principles and processes needed to create appraisal reports tailored for insurance scheduling.

–March 18-29, 2024 | 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST | Virtual | https://bit.ly/ 3u8Bogp

GJ203 Appraising Gems & Jewelry for Advanced Assignments: Development and Report Writing

This course provides students with the knowledge and confidence required to tackle challenging assignments such as estate tax appraisals, equitable distribution assessments, or insurance loss claims.

–April 22 – May 6, 2024 | 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST | Virtual | https://bit.ly/ 460Gmcl

Educational grants and free student membership are available to eligible students.

For additional information e-mail asainfo@appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.