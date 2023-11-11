Written Story Planet Releases the First Book in the Meows and Mysteries Series: “Hijacked Arrows of Love”

In a captivating debut, Alexis Cleoford took readers on a cosmic journey with “Hijacked Arrows of Love,” the first installment in the Meows and Mysteries series. Informed by the rise in love scams, this enthralling tale skillfully weaved suspense and cosmic charm into its narrative. “Hijacked Arrows of Love” weaves a tale that not only embraces the power of affection but also embodies the essence of gratitude and appreciation just in time for Thanksgiving.

In “Hijacked Arrows of Love,” readers are introduced to a thrilling escapade. As the story unveils, two daring feline brothers are tailing a mysterious van whose driver, with malevolent intent, unleashes arrows at unsuspecting individuals. But these are no ordinary arrows; whispers tell of Cupid’s stolen arrow of love, now in the hands of these nefarious bandits. The repercussions ripple out, affecting even Azaria, a dear friend to the feline duo.

The story serves as a warning about the dangers of crossbows and arrows in the wrong hands. One real-life incident involves Benjamin Bourke, who randomly attacked a teenage girl in September 2020, causing minor physical injuries but leaving deep emotional wounds. Another incident occurred on October 15 when a man was struck by an arrow while walking through Bailey’s Crossroads in Virginia.

