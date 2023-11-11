New “Season of Black Art” in San Francisco Celebrates Black Music at AAACC November 18th

“Season of Black Art” (SOBA), curated through February 2024 held its successful kickoff October 29th. The newly launched continuum of creativity, SOBA celebrates Black Music from Motown to Jazz to Gospel to Funk to Hip Hop as the beat goes on!

Season Of Black Art @ AAACC Monthly Thru Feb 2024

SAN FRANCISCO’S SEASON OF BLACK ART (SOBA) CELEBRATES BLACK CULTURE & CREATIVITY AS AAACC SLATES SECOND EVENT NOVEMBER 18th

NEW ART SERIES KICKED OFF IN OCTOBER IS MONTHLY THROUGH FEBRUARY 2024

WHO

: Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., Director, Season of Black Art (SOBA) ; Melorra Green; Melonie Green, Executive Directors AAACC; Nate, “the Soulsanger,” Grammy nominated Ryan Nicole; Mr. Danny Duncan; Othello Jefferson: Jeannine Anderson; Osunfemi; Totiana White, Christopher Burch AKA Goya Goon, creator of iconic “Season of Black Art” image and more unsung artists from among the over 200 members of the AAACC Dream Keeper Cohorts.

WHAT: The second event of the inaugural “Season of Black Art” (SOBA), a new art series held monthly showcasing Black Culture & Creativity through February 2024. It will focus on the diversity of Black Music. The audience will experience a quantum leap from one genre to another as it moves to the rhythm from room to room. From Motown to Jazz; to Gospel to Funk; to Hip Hope to R& B, the halls of AAACC will be filled with the sound of music to include Mr. Danny Duncan’s musical “Every Saturday Night” and Othello Jefferson’s “I, Too Sing America.” Plus, as the audience strolls through the center, they’ll enjoy the artwork of Christopher Burch, AKA Goya Goon, who created the iconic design of The Season of Black Art.

WHERE: African American Arts and Culture Complex (AAACC) 762 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA. 94102

WHEN: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 6 p.m. Doors Open; Reception 6:30 p.m.; 7:00 p.m. Theater Doors Open; 7:30 p.m. Show Begins

WHY–Season of Black Art illuminates and educate the Black community about itself and to engage communities of all ethnicities to have a fuller view of the Black experience besides the rigidity of news and limited media narratives, The African American Art and Culture Complex (AAACC) presents a captivating celebration of Black creativity and culture at the Season of Black Art showcase in San Francisco from October 2023 through February 2024.

SOBA series of extraordinary events will feature hundreds of talented Black artists and collectives, presenting a diverse array of artistic expressions. Audiences will experience thought-provoking speaker series, interactive presentations, and inspiring performances. It is for Everyone. Featured artists and ticket details will be posted at seasonofblackart.org or aaacc.org as they are announced.

ABOUT

The African American Art and Culture Complex

(AAACC) is operated with a vision to be a space for Black Creatives and Communities to thrive. AAACC is a space for Black creatives to present, gather, and learn, while being a space for all to experience Black art and culture. Individuals and organizations are engaged that align with its mission and core values: Creative Equity, Excellence, Freedom of Expression, Fun & Innovation and Health & Wellness.