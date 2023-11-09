Jason Gerard Cage’s Newly Released “Grace-Based Husband: A Guide for Christian Husbands” is a Heartfelt Message of Encouragement

“Grace-Based Husband: A Guide for Christian Husbands”: an encouraging resource for new or established spouses. “Grace-Based Husband: A Guide for Christian Husbands” is the creation of published author Jason Gerard Cage, a dedicated husband and father who is currently a deacon at World Changers Church.

Cage shares, “This book is for men who plan to get married or are currently married. Men, if you are just getting started on your marriage or have been married for thirty-plus years, this book will enhance your relationship. Churches, this is also a great book to add as a prerequisite for premarriage and marriage counseling for men. If you want to know what will make a marriage endure and last through the trials of life, the answer is Grace. This book will help you operate and function the way God intended us, husbands, to function as the leader in our marriage. As married men, we must be leaders in applying Grace to our wives. This book will help you become a Grace-Based Husband. Men should be the leaders of Grace in their marriage. This book will help you become the husband that God has called you to be. Everyone needs Grace, and we, as men, must learn what Grace is and how it should be put into action in our marriage. After reading this book, you will have a Grace outlook on your marriage and allow God to mature us, men, to His Grace.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Gerard Cage’s new book brings into perspective the active work needed to maintain and grow a successful union.

Consumers can purchase “Grace-Based Husband: A Guide for Christian Husbands” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Grace-Based Husband: A Guide for Christian Husbands,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.