Hong Kong – Committee for Safeguarding National Security of HKSAR strongly condemns US Congress lawmakers for grossly interfering in HKSAR matters

Committee for Safeguarding National Security of HKSAR strongly condemns US Congress lawmakers for grossly interfering in HKSAR matters ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region:

The Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the Committee) strongly condemned individual United States (US) lawmakers for grossly interfering in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) matters by requesting a bill of sanctions in an attempt to intimidate the HKSAR officials, prosecutors and judges.

A spokesman for the Committee said, “Since the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law (NSL) more than three years ago, Hong Kong community has gradually recovered from the chaos arising from the advocate for “independence of Hong Kong”, secession, and terrorist violence that emerged during the Hong Kong version of the “colour revolution” back in 2019 that seriously jeopardised our nation’s sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity. Citizens have returned to normal life and the vibrant business environment has been restored. The cooperation with the Mainland in financial, trade, economic, innovation and technology, cultural and other fields has further been deepened. This is the reality that US politicians with ill intentions are unwilling to see.”

The spokesman said, “the HKSAR is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China. The HKSAR Government has the constitutional duty to safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests of our nation. The Committee fully, faithfully and resolutely upholds the principle of ‘one country, two systems’. It expresses strong indignation at and vehemently condemns foreign politicians who spread various false narratives in their rowdy attempt to interfere in the duties of the HKSAR officials, the prosecution functions of the Department of Justice, and the judicial powers exercised independently by the courts.”

The spokesman stressed, “We firmly oppose any foreign countries or external forces interfering in the affairs of the HKSAR in any manner. Any attempt to interfere is unpopular and doomed to fail.”

The spokesman said, “The Committee will steadily establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanism for the HKSAR to safeguard national security, fully and faithfully implement the NSL, and effectively prevent, suppress and punish in accordance with the law acts and activities that endanger national security. At the same time, it shall safeguard the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong people in accordance with the law. Its overarching goal is to ensure the steadfast and successful implementation of ‘one country, two systems’.”