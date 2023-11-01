Social Mobility Youth Charity Receives Funding from the Eveson Trust

CoachBright CEO delighted to win financial support from The Eveson Trust towards the social and emotional benefit of disadvantaged young people in W. Midlands.

BIRMINGHAM, U.K. – Oct. 30, 2023 – PRLog — CoachBright Charitable Trust are delighted to have received £ 15,000 in funding from The Eveson Trust towards the social and emotional benefit of disadvantaged young people and their families living in the West Midlands.

The Eveson Trust is funded by one of the largest bequests in Great Britain, made by Violet Mary Eveson, whose grandfather owned the largest hop farming area in Britain and possibly the world.

The grant will cover some of the core costs incurred from coaching disadvantaged young people to become more confident, independent and resilient so they can lead the lives they want.

Joe McGinn (CEO) said: “We are delighted to have received this grant, particularly as there are still only a few pioneering grant-making bodies that will support specific infrastructure costs. To have the support of The Eveson Trust at this stage of our development, when we are experiencing unprecedented demand but ever tighter budgets, helps us to maintain our support to young people at a critical time.”

“CoachBright is also supported by more than 1,000 volunteers, who are trained and then give their time to support vulnerable young people who are struggling at school. This coaching support enables young people to develop their social and emotional skills, aim for and achieve higher grades, and ultimately, to realise the only ceiling on their achievements is their ambition. We provide an essential early intervention system for those who have experienced adversity, to keep young people engaged, included, and empowered to reach their full potential.”

Notes to the Editor:

1. Disadvantaged young people are 50% less likely to achieve good grades in maths and English GCSEs than their more affluent peers.

Data Source: Department for Education, National curriculum assessments at key stage 4 in England, 2022

https://social- mobility.data.gov.uk/ intermediate_ outcomes/compulsory_ school_age_(5_ to_16_years)/ attainment_at_ age_16

2. The majority of suspensions at school are given to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds – those living in poverty, or allocated a social worker – with the numbers rising by 75 per cent post-pandemic, analysis of recent Department of Education data has found.

(https://explore- education-statistics.service.gov.uk/ find-statistics/ permanent-and- fixed-period- exclusions-in- england)

3. 50% of mental health problems are established by age 14, according to the Mental Health Foundation (2023). These challenges can manifest or escalate during the secondary school transition period, emphasizing the need for early intervention. Young people need regular, safe spaces where they can discuss their concerns and anxieties and promote their emotional wellbeing, and this is what high quality coaching programmes can provide.