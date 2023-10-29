Boxer Property Joins Yardi Data Connect Beta Program

Boxer Property is excited to announce that it has deployed Yardi™ Data Connect, a powerful new tool creating a direct connection between Boxer’s Yardi data and Microsoft PowerBI.

Data Connect is a new product that empowers Boxer to leverage its Yardi datasets and reports across business units and use cases. By bringing this information into an existing Power BI implementation, Boxer can facilitate collaboration, create richer data sets, and further the use of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence in commercial real estate.

Boxer Property, a Yardi customer and advocate for over 25 years, will utilize staff from Relay Human Cloud to assist in implementing, designing, and administering the tool and related data projects.

Boxer Property’s President, Justin Segal commented, “Access to Data Connect at this early stage will help keep us ahead of the curve. Yardi is an integral part of our operation, and, with support from Relay Human Cloud, we are already benefiting from Data Connect’s improved data visualization and real-time analysis.”

Relay Human Cloud provides international remote employees to multiple commercial real estate businesses. By working with Boxer, Relay is further developing expertise of Yardi systems, services, and software. Relay Human Cloud’s President, Michael Pariza, added “We thank Boxer for giving us this opportunity to further our reputation as the leader in providing Yardi experienced and trained staff.”

About Boxer Property

Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 13 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit www.BoxerProperty.com.

About Relay Human Cloud

Relay Human Cloud was formed in 2020 to revolutionize global work by providing companies access to a global talent pool and expand into new markets without the traditional risk. With technology and a business model that makes sense to both employers and employees, Relay provides the tools and resources to easily hire, manage, and pay talent regardless of location. Relay has locations in India, Honduras, and Mexico. To find out more, visit: relayhumancloud.com