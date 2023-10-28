L-Tron to attend and support the upcoming Florida Division of the IAI Investigators Conference

ORLANDO, Fla. – Oct. 26, 2023 – PRLog — The L-Tron team will be attending the Florida Division of the International Association for Identification (FDIAI) Conference from October 30 – November 1, 2023. The annual conference, which will be held at the Hilton Doubletree Resort at SeaWorld, will include a variety of workshops, lectures, and networking opportunities. L-Tron’s Andy McNeill, an IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst, is scheduled to present his lecture, “Building your Case with Limited Scene Documentation,” in the Royal 3 lecture room on Tuesday, October 31 at 1:00 PM.

Throughout the duration of the conference, L-Tron’s Andy McNeill and Julianne Pangal will be available at Booth #19 to demo the patented OSCR360 system. OSCR360 partners with investigators at crime, crash, and fire scenes, as well as for pre-planning/ emergency preparedness. The system captures, stores, organizes, and presents the facts of the case. Not only does OSCR360 capture comprehensive scene overalls, it also integrates each piece of digital evidence from the case into a thorough virtual walkthrough of the scene. OSCR360 is a powerful and effective tool for crime scene technicians, detectives, and other law enforcement personnel to use throughout the duration of an investigation and through the prosecution process (https://www.l- tron.com/resource- page/oscr360- for-district…).

L-Tron is proud to attend the FDIAI Florida Crime Scene Investigators Conference for the third year and to support numerous other IAI divisional and international conferences on a regular basis. Membership in the IAI includes a variety of law enforcement and forensics specialists, as well as students receiving training for related disciplines. The 2023 FDIAI Conference will feature Keynote Speaker and forensics expert, John Grassel, as well as L-Tron’s Andy McNeill, and dozens of other experts in the field.

Additional Information

For more information on the 2023 FDIAI Florida Crime Scene Investigators Conference, please visit: https://web.cvent.com/ event/1c81dc5e- 3957-4039-8a49- 336042e3e044/ summary.

About L-Tron Corporation

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to “Back the Blue” in all 50 states and Canada, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because “Your Success is our Purpose.”