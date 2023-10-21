Self Help Graphics & Art Proudly Presents its 50th Annual Dia de Los Muertos Season

Workshops at East LA County Library & 50th Annual Celebration at LA County Civic Center Park

LOS ANGELES – Oct. 18, 2023 – PRLog — Self Help Graphics & Art (SHG) is proud to present its 50th Annual Dia de los Muertos season with free Día de los Muertos Community Art Workshops every Saturday in October, beginning October 7-October 28 from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., at the East Los Angeles County Library (4837 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90022); and its 50th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at LA County Civic Center Park (801 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90022).

This year’s 50th Día de los Muertos Celebration is presented in partnership with the Office of Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “At Self Help Graphics, Día de los Muertos season is an opportunity to come together, honor our ancestors and celebrate life through art. We are honored to offer our 50th Annual Día de los Muertos season this fall, and present our culminating Celebration at Civic Center Park in East LA, in partnership with LA County Supervisor, Hilda L. Solis and LA County’s Department of Parks and Recreation,” said Executive Director, Jennifer Cuevas.

Día de los Muertos Commemorative Print by Artist Poli Marichal. The Día de los Muertos Commemorative Print is a decades-long tradition in which the organization invites a local artist to create a serigraph to honor the season. In 2023, SHG welcomed artist Poli Marichal into its Professional Printmaking Studio to create the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Print, titled El Sueño Dorado. Marichal is a long-time collaborator of the organization, who experiments in woodcut, linocut, etching and monotype printmaking, which she combines with drawing and painting.

“My intention in making the design for this serigraph is to honor Self-Help Graphics & Art’s 50th anniversary and its protean and enduring labor promoting Chicanx/Latinx culture. In my print, a couple of heads, one female, one male, bearing DOD painted faces, dream together of a flowering nopal with 51 blooms,” said Marichal. The blooms symbolize the organization’s 50th Anniversary and one extra for its future. Poli’s work utilizes figurative symbolism and oneiric imagery in order to create poetic, expressive works. View El Sueño Dorado as part of Tonalli Studio’s Día de los Muertos Exhibition, Earth & Spirit encounters with the beloved, on view September 30-November 11, 2023. Tonalli Studio is located at 4539 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90022.

Community Art Workshops at East LA County Library (October 7, 14, 21, 28)

On Saturdays in October 2023, beginning October 7-28 from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., Self Help Graphics will offer free Día de los Muertos Community Art Workshops where participants will learn about and create traditional crafts to honor the dead. All art workshops will take place at the East Los Angeles County Library, located at 4837 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90022. Activities include Papel Picado, Paper Marigolds, Mi Ofrenda paper cut-out altar making, and Calaca Magnet decorating. All Día de los Muertos Community Art Workshops are FREE, bilingual, and all ages! Registration is highly encouraged. Register on Eventbrite at selfhelpgraphics.eventbrite.com!

Día de los Muertos Celebration Procession at Mariachi Plaza (November 4)

The public is encouraged to dress up in their favorite Día de los Muertos fashion and take part in our festive Día de los Muertos Celebration Procession from Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, to Civic Center Park in East Los Angeles. The procession will be different this year in that the public is encouraged to meet at Mariachi Plaza at 2:00 p.m., then jump on the Metro L Line heading east to East LA Civic Center Park as a group, beginning at 2:30 p.m. (This will require participants to purchase their individual train ticket to participate.)

Día de los Muertos Celebration at Civic Center Park (November 4)

Our 50th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration returns Saturday, November 4 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Civic Center Park in East Los Angeles. The park is located at 4801 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90022. The public is encouraged to dress up in their favorite Día de los Muertos fashion and partake in the day’s offerings, including participate in the mobile procession, view altars by local artists and community members, shop at our artisan Muertos Marketplace, join Día de los Muertos themed workshops and face painting; as well as enjoy food by local vendors and live entertainment from lake main stage. More details will be announced soon!

About Self Help Graphics & Art

Since its incorporation in 1973, Self Help Graphics & Art has produced more than 2,000 serigraph editions and exhibitions all over the world. The organization remains dedicated to the production, interpretation, and distribution of prints and other art media by Chicana/o and Latinx artists; and its multidisciplinary, intergenerational programs promote artistic excellence and empower community by providing access to working space, tools, training and beyond. Now, nearly a half century later, SHG continues to foster emerging Chicana/o and Latinx artists through its world class printmaking practice and supports the role of artists as leaders, both within its organization and the community.

More information, visit http://www.selfhelpgraphics.com.

