Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Our Little Haven, Help Provide Early Intervention Services for Children and Families

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, October 24, at their Town and Country location. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Our Little Haven, a nonprofit organization that is committed to providing early intervention services for children and families impacted by abuse, neglect, and mental or behavioral health needs.

Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $393,246.00 to local nonprofit organizations.

Our Little Haven will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to help cover costs for their three programs.

· Keystone offers a broad range of mental and behavioral health care tailored to meet individual needs.

· Our Little Academy is a full-day program for children ages 3 to 5 who cannot participate in a traditional preschool due to complex mental or behavioral health needs.

· The Taylor Family Care Center helps children and families involved in the foster care system secure a safe, loving, and permanent home for children.

Founded in 1993 by Scott and Kathleen Hummel, the nonprofit organization serves over 500 children and families annually. This year, they celebrated 30 years of impact. To learn more about Our Little Haven, please visit https://www.ourlittlehaven.org/.

About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.