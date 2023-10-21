Annette K Mazzone’s “Lily Among Thorns” Highlights a Christian End-Time Story Where Bible Prophecy Comes Alive at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair

San Diego, CA USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 20, 2023

Annette K Mazzones Lily Among Thorns: Song of Solomon 2:2 In the Last Days 2nd Peter 3:3 will be exhibited by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair. The book fair will be held at the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, from November 25 to December 3, 2023.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair, also known as the Feria Internaconal del Libro de Guadalajara, is the second-largest book fair in the world, second only to the Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) in Germany. This event is considered the most important cultural annual event of its kind in the Spanish-speaking world. The book fair also features an invited region or country to be the guest of honor.

Lily Among Thorns follows the story of a young woman whose horrific crimes against humankind are her love for the Lord, and her belief in the Bible as it is written. With her beliefs clashing with society, she experiences tremendous loss of family and love. But she manages to keep the faith and, along the way, finds the faith of others are everywhere.

Lily continuously seeks the guidance from the Word of God, and taking to heart the hope in the Lord as it is written in Galatians 5: 5, For we through the Spirit wait for the hope of righteousness by faith. Lily looked to nothing less than a brighter future. But her optimistic bubble was soon to burst, as the world began to wax worse and worse, as it is written in 2nd Timothy 3: 13, But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived. Lily always seemed to manage to find herself at odds with a hostile world view. She finds the reason for this sudden enmity between her and the world, as it is written in 2nd Timothy 3:1, This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.

The world began to worship as it is written in Romans 1:25, Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen. Lily soon faced the consequences where the Bible-believing Christian, becomes enemy number one, in this Oppressive Beast Order. But even with all the dangers lurking around every corner in a now complete surveillance society. Lily still manages to find her one True Love, and never failing. She reflects deeply on the passages of the Bible to guide her path. Coming to find in the long run. All is according to Gods promise, as it is written in 2nd Peter 3: 13, Nevertheless, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new earth wherein dwelleth righteousness.

Get a copy of Annette Mazzones Lily Among Thorns: Song of Solomon 2:2 in the Last Days 2nd Peter 3:3 on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Learn more about the book and the author at www.annettekmazzone.com. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair to check out the books display.

Lily Among Thorns: Song of Solomon 2:2 In the Last Days 2nd Peter 3:3

Author: Annette K Mazzone

Genre: Eschatology (Christian Books & Bibles: Bible Study & Reference)

Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing

Published Date: 2020

Authors Biography

The author Annette K Mazzone wishes to inspire the reader of the faithfulness of the Holy Scriptures, and to reveal Gods Word as it is written in Revelation 10:11, And he said unto me, Thou must prophesy again before many peoples, and nations, and tongues, and kings. We the People, living out in real-time the epic drama as it is written in the last book of the Bible, as it is written in Revelation 1:3, Blessed he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.

Furthermore, the author appreciates a good Bible study, and uses her God-given talents and pursuits for the betterment of the Kingdom of God, and for His Glory.