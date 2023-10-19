Annemarie Schreiber to Receive Humanitarian Award

Local nonprofit honors Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks attorney Annemarie Schreiber.

Annemarie Schreiber, Esq.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Oct. 17, 2023 – PRLog — Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle and Sacks (CLDDS) is proud to announce that their esteemed attorney, Annemarie Schreiber, will be honored with the Humanitarian Award at the upcoming Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey’s anniversary event on October 25th from 6pm to 9pm at Eagle Oaks Golf & Country Club in Farmingdale. The award celebrates her commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of seniors and their families.

Schreiber, a Certified Elder Law Attorney, firmly believes that a career is not merely a job, but a passion. Her journey at CLDDS began as she sought to pursue her interest in elder law, which has now become a major part of her life. Throughout her legal career, she has gained extensive experience in various legal domains, from representing public sector clients in litigation matters to handling land use, contract, employer/employee, adoptions, and guardianship cases. It was through her work on guardianship matters that her passion for elder law emerged.

Schreiber shares, “Nothing satisfied me more or felt more rewarding than helping someone who needed help. To know you made a difference in someone’s life and helped that individual in some small way was a great feeling. It was the realization that I had a passion for elder law that brought me to CLDDS.”

Her dedication to her clients is evident in her approach. She listens intently to her clients, understanding their unique needs and concerns, ensuring their desired results are achieved. The complexities of aging often intimidate many individuals, but Schreiber alleviates that fear by making the legal process as easy and painless as possible for her clients.

In addition to her legal career, Schreiber is an active member of various civic and professional organizations, including the New Jersey State Bar Association, Ocean County Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association (inactive), National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), Toms River Kiwanis, Somebody Cares, Brick Chamber of Commerce, Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey, and she currently serves as the President of the Brick Chamber Education Foundation.

Stephan Leone, Founding Partner of CLDDS, commented on Schreiber’s dedication to elder law, saying, “Annemarie’s passion for elder law is the driving force behind her exceptional legal practice. We are honored to have her as part of our team and proud to celebrate her achievements in serving the elderly community.”

Schreiber’s commitment to her clients makes her a standout figure in the legal community. Her efforts have significantly impacted the lives of countless seniors and their families, making her a deserving honoree at the Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey’s anniversary event.

Since 1993, Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey has been helping seniors remain independent and socially connected in their own homes, which makes our community a better place to live.

To show your support for Schreiber and Caregiving Volunteers of Central Jersey, CLDDS invites you to attend the Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey’s anniversary event on October 25th. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased by visiting https://caregivervolunteers.org/ 30-years/.

About Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks LLC

Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks, LLC is one of the Jersey Shore’s leading full-service law firms, encompassing a wide variety of practice areas. The firm strives to be a value-added provider of legal services and obtain the very best possible results for its clients. To learn more, visit cldds.com or call 732-797-1600.