Everygame Poker Players That Deposit with Mastercard Get 30 Extra Free Spins on Two Red Hot Slots

Monday, October 16, 2023

The casino games section at Everygame Poker is on fire this week. October 16-23, players can claim free spins on two flaming slots: Hot Lucky 7s and Golden Dragon Inferno. Those that deposit using Mastercard will get 30 EXTRA free spins. Also this week, Blackjack players can win up to $500 extra for winning hands and everyone can get free Roulette bets.

Hot Lucky 7s is a charming game with classic symbols and simple features.

Golden Dragon Inferno has Nudging Wilds and a Hold & Win bonus feature.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA FREE SPINS WITH MASTERCARD DEPOSITS

Available October 16-23, 2023

30 Free Spins on Hot Lucky 7s (60 with Mastercard deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: HOTCARD

60 Free Spins on Golden Dragon Inferno (90 with Mastercard deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: MASTERGOLD

Wagering requirement: 30X.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT PRIZES UP TO $500 EXTRA FOR WINNING HANDS

October 16-22, blackjack players can win extra prize money when theyre dealt Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21s. Blackjack is found under the Tangente tab in the casino games section.

FREE ROULETTE BETS

For every new bet placed playing Smart Roulette, October 16-22, Everygame Poker will add a free bet valued at 5% of the original bet. Players simply place a bet and a 5% free bet will be added. Smart Roulette is found under the Tangente tab in the casino games section. 5% Free Bets are automatically available when logged on to Smart Roulette. Max. win: $50. Wagering requirement: 20X.

Everygame Poker is known around the world for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. It also has a casino games section with a huge selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers including Betsoft.