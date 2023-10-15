Hong Kong – New District Officer for Sai Kung assumes office (with photo)

New District Officer for Sai Kung assumes office (with photo) *************************************************************



​Miss Kathy Ma will assume the post of District Officer (Sai Kung) tomorrow (October 16), succeeding Mr Frank Tsang.



Miss Ma joined the Administrative Service in 2009. She has served in various bureaux and departments, including the Home Affairs Department; the then Transport and Housing Bureau; and the University Grants Committee Secretariat.



She was the Assistant Secretary at the Security Bureau before taking up the new post of District Officer (Sai Kung).