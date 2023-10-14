HFA Awarded Multiple NJCPA Ovation Awards

LAKEWOOD, N.J. – Oct. 12, 2023 – PRLog — On October 4, 2023, the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA) honored five individuals at Holman Frenia Allison, P.C. (HFA) their prestigious Ovation Awards. These awards are distributed in seven distinct categories: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Emerging Leaders; Exceptional Educators; Impact; Innovation; Lifetime Leader and Women to Watch. They celebrate remarkable achievements within the accounting profession, spotlighting diverse areas of expertise. The recipients of these coveted accolades are as follows:

Robert Mulligan is a Supervisor at HFA within our Governmental Audit Department and one of the winners in the Emerging Leader category. Mr. Mulligan joined HFA 2018 as a Staff Accountant and quickly demonstrated his exceptional talents and work ethic. In a remarkably short time, he ascended through the ranks, becoming a supervisor by 2022. This rapid rise was not only due to his technical competence but also his ability to lead, inspire, and collaborate effectively with colleagues and clients alike. One of the qualities that truly sets Mr. Mulligan apart is his willingness to go above and beyond to assist his colleagues in overcoming challenges and meeting client needs. Whether it is providing mentorship to junior staff, sharing his insights and knowledge during team meetings, or stepping in to resolve complex client issues, Mr. Mulligan consistently exhibits leadership qualities that inspire those around him.

Jessica Leta, a Supervisor within the Non-Profit Audit Department also received the Emerging Leader award. Ms. Leta was recognized because of her commitment to growth within the accounting profession. One of Ms. Leta’s most notable achievements is her initiative in developing and presenting training sessions for HFA. She has created valuable resources that have not only enhanced the skills and knowledge of her colleagues but have also contributed to the overall improvement of the firm.

Innovation award winner, Matthew Holman is the lead Partner of HFA’s Advisory Department. Mr. Holman has been at the forefront of implementing and enhancing HFA’s internal quality control measures, ensuring that services consistently meet and exceed industry standards. His meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to quality has set a gold standard for the firm. Mr. Holman’s most remarkable achievements is his visionary expansion of the firm’s services. Under his leadership, the Client Accounting and Advisory Services Department (CAAS) was founded. This strategic transformation not only showcases Mr. Holman’s innovative thinking but also positions HFA as a leader in the industry, offering a wider range of services to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

Jerry W. Conaty is a Partner at HFA within our Municipal Audit Department and was the recipient of the Impact Ovation Award. Mr. Conaty was specifically recognized for his unwavering commitment to his peers and the community at large. Whether he is mentoring his colleagues or supporting local charities and organizations, Mr. Conaty’s impact resonates beyond the walls of HFA. His exceptional contributions showcase his ability and desire to initiate positive change around him.

Sarah Snell, the Woman to Watch awardee, is the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Client Accounting & Advisory Services at HFA. With extensive experience in public accounting, she transitioned into Operations Management in 2012. In her role at HFA, she manages the day-to-day operations in administration, human capital, finance, technology, facilities, and marketing. Ms. Snell also advocates the importance of operations in CPA firm growth. She previously served as President of the NJ Chapter of the CPA Firm Management Association (CPAFMA), and currently holds the role of Director of Growth & Membership on CPAFMA’s national Board of Directors. At HFA, Ms. Snell actively promotes professional development and fosters a culture of collaboration and support within the accounting field.

About HFA

HFA, Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, is headquartered in Central New Jersey. Established in 1996, the firm services a diverse client base within the tri-state area providing highly personalized and comprehensive accounting, audit, tax and business consulting services. HFA is headquartered in Lakewood with a satellite office in Red Bank. To learn more, visit https://www.hfacpas.com.