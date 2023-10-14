Families of World War II Veterans Holds 2023 Fundraising Golf Tournament

Fowwii Veterans Charity Logo

FRISCO, Texas – Oct. 11, 2023 – PRLog — Families of World War II Veterans held its eighth annual golf tournament and fundraising event on Monday, October 2, at the brand-new Omni PGA Frisco Resort, home of the PGA of America Headquarters and host of the 2027 PGA Championship. This is the organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

This year’s tournament was presented by Compass Rose, and proceeds went toward the Families of World War II Veterans scholarship fund. This fund annually awards multiple scholarships to students pursuing an undergraduate degree at the college of their choice. To receive the scholarship, applicants must detail the historical significance of World War II and what the lessons and events of the war mean to them. Academic standing and financial need are also considered when selecting recipients.

The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to create scholarship opportunities for college-bound or continuing college students across the U.S. who demonstrate academic achievement and financial need. The organization strives to educate future generations about the significance of World War II and honor and preserve the legacies of its heroes.

Other major sponsors for this year’s event include Careington International Corporation and affiliate company DialCare, MetLife, United Healthcare, 1Dental, GEHA Solutions Inc., Aetna, Buckman Partnership, Centene Corporation, HealthMarkets, Texas Lighting Solutions and more. A complete list of sponsors can be found on the Families of World War II Veterans website.

Families of World War II Veterans was formed in 2010 by the organization’s Founder and President Barbara Fasola. She was inspired to create Families of World War II Veterans in honor of her father, a World War II veteran who served in the South Pacific.

“We are proud to hold our organization’s most successful fundraiser for the eighth year in a row,” Fasola said. “Educating future generations about the significance of World War II is how we strive to honor and preserve the legacies of our veterans. Thanks to the generous financial contributions from our valued sponsors, we can continue to support students’ education by providing scholarship opportunities.”

To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans and its mission, become a part of the community or contribute to the scholarship fund, please visit www.familiesww2veterans.org.

About Families of World War II Veterans