BDO announces winners of the 5th BDO ESG Awards 2023

BDO, the world’s fifth largest accountancy and advisory network, announced the winners of the 5th BDO ESG Awards (the Awards), comprising listed companies in Hong Kong that have made a positive impact in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) domains through the implementation of outstanding sustainability initiatives. The winners were made known during the BDO ESG Awards Presentation Ceremony, which is the first physical awards presentation ceremony to be held since the COVID outbreak. All of the finalists were invited to the ceremony to personally witness and celebrate the remarkable achievements of the winning companies.

The Theme Award this year, echoing the Awards’ position as a champion of ESG excellence, continued to emphasise the importance of carbon neutrality and the urgent need to combat climate change. Correspondingly, it honoured listed companies that have dedicated efforts to achieving carbon neutrality, including their initiatives and performance in reducing carbon emissions. Additionally, this year witnessed the introduction of the new Outstanding ESG Performance of H-share Companies Awards category (full list below).

Mr Clement Chan, BBS MH JP, Managing Director, BDO, said, “We are pleased to see an overwhelming number of nominations this year, which represent listed companies in Hong Kong in general are now better equipped themselves to meet ESG compliance and commitments. BDO has long been an advocate of sustainability. We have not only incorporated ESG practices into our own operations, but also assist companies on ESG reporting and risk management. Moreover, with our commitment to promoting the importance of ESG, we established the Awards with the objectives of spurring more enterprises to implement best ESG practices and make every effort in creating a greener world.”

Mr Johnson Kong, Managing Director, BDO, said, “Through the peer benchmarking of ESG reporting and performance among Hong Kong listed companies, and the encouragement of ESG awards like ours, we hope that listed companies will be motivated to keep improving their ESG performance. Looking ahead, BDO will continue to support Hong Kong listed companies in improving all aspects of ESG so as to create long-term value and maintain Hong Kong as a leading international financial centre and green finance hub.”

This year’s awards have received significant recognition from listed companies in Hong Kong, as demonstrated by the impressive number of nominations received. As the winners hail from diverse industries and vary in market capitalisation, this highlights the wide-ranging excellence of the competing field. Noteworthy recipients include Sino Land Company Limited (00083.HK), Kerry Properties Limited (00683.HK), and China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (00830.HK), that were honoured with the coveted ESG Report of the Year Awards, deemed the most outstanding accolade in ESG performance and reporting. Additionally, CLP Holdings Limited (00002.HK) received the esteemed Theme Award for its exceptional commitment to ESG principles, particularly in the realm of carbon neutrality. Overall, the awards celebrated the commitment and outstanding contributions of listed companies to sustainable practices.

This year’s award presentation ceremony also featured a symposium on ‘Shaping business strategies for carbon neutrality’. Climate change poses economic challenges alongside environmental concerns, and investors now require businesses’ comprehensive transition plans and clear roadmaps for achieving carbon neutrality. In response, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has proposed stringent climate-related reporting requirements, emphasising rigorous disclosures and aligning with international standards. Businesses therefore face the dual challenge of mitigating environmental impacts while remaining profitable. The symposium explored the approaches and considerations to take when devising strategies for tackling such challenges.

Panellists including Ricky Cheng, Director and Head of Risk Advisory at BDO; Professor Christine Loh, SBS, JP, OBE, Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite, Chief Development Strategist at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; and Ben McQuhae, Founder of Ben McQuhae & Co and Honorary Advisor at Hong Kong Green Finance Association, together with the moderator Eric Ng, News Editor at the Climate Desk of the South China Morning Post, discussed how businesses can meet the expectations of investors and stakeholders, integrate data into science-based targets, accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, and leverage ESG as a transformative force. They also covered strategies that enable businesses to align with investor demands, effectively manage risks, and capitalise on opportunities in the context of carbon neutrality and sustainable practices.

BDO ESG Awards 2023 Winners (listed in alphabetical order)

Best in ESG – Large Market Capitalisation

CLP Holdings Limited (00002.HK)

Lenovo Group Limited (00992.HK)

Sino Land Company Limited (00083.HK)

Best in ESG – Mid Market Capitalisation

Kerry Properties Limited (00683.HK)

PCCW Limited (00008.HK)

VTech Holdings Limited (00303.HK)

Best in ESG – Small Market Capitalisation

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited (01381.HK)

China Everbright Greentech Limited (01257.HK)

Fosun Tourism Group (01992.HK)

Best in Reporting – Large Market Capitalisation

HKT Trust and HKT Limited (06823.HK)

Lenovo Group Limited (00992.HK)

Sino Land Company Limited (00083.HK)

Best in Reporting – Mid Market Capitalisation

Kerry Properties Limited (00683.HK)

PCCW Limited (00008.HK)

VTech Holdings Limited (00303.HK)

Best in Reporting – Small Market Capitalisation

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (00830.HK)

Q P Group Holdings Limited (01412.HK)

Tam Jai International Co. Limited (02217.HK)

ESG Report of the Year – Large Market Capitalisation

Sino Land Company Limited (00083.HK)

ESG Report of the Year – Mid Market Capitalisation

Kerry Properties Limited (00683.HK)

ESG Report of the Year – Small Market Capitalisation

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (00830.HK)

Outstanding ESG Performance of H-share Companies

BBMG Corporation (02009.HK)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (02318.HK)

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (02899.HK)

Theme Award

CLP Holdings Limited (00002.HK)

Photo 1: Representatives of BDO and panel of judges attend the BDO ESG Awards 2023 Presentation Ceremony.

Photo 2: Symposium panellists (from left to right) moderator Mr Eric Ng, News Editor at the Climate Desk of the South China Morning Post; Mr Ricky Cheng, Director and Head of Risk Advisory at BDO; Mr Ben McQuhae, Founder of Ben McQuhae & Co and Honorary Advisor at Hong Kong Green Finance Association; and Professor Christine Loh, SBS, JP, OBE, Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite, Chief Development Strategist at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Photo 3: A group photo comprising representatives of award winners, BDO, SCMP, HKET and judging panel and supporting organisations at the BDO ESG Awards Presentation Ceremony.

About BDO

BDO’s global organisation extends across 164 countries and territories, with more than 110,300 professionals working out of 1,803 offices – and they’re towards one goal: to provide our clients with exceptional service. BDO was established in Hong Kong in 1981 and is committed to facilitating the growth of businesses by advising the people behind them. BDO in Hong Kong provides an extensive range of professional services including assurance services, business services and outsourcing, risk advisory services, specialist advisory services and tax services. For more details, visit www.bdo.com.hk.

