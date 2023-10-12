Lexus Showcases the Future of Electrified Vehicles and Mobility Experiences at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show

Tokyo, Japan – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

With the aim to transform into a BEV brand, Lexus world premieres its concept model lineup at the first-ever JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023

A sustainable vision for the future of cars will be shown inside a booth featuring stunning traditional Japanese craftsmanship and exhibits highlighting electrification and AI technology used in next-generation BEVs

Lexus Electrified VR Experience will simulate a virtual driving experience that aligns with Lexuss customer-centric approach and connection to society

Lexus will exhibit at the first-ever JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 from October 26 to November 5 under the theme Discover a future you cant wait to navigate!

The Lexus booth theme will be Pushing the Boundaries of the Electrified Experience and will debut its next-generation battery electric vehicle (BEV) concept model lineup, with the aim of transforming into a BEV brand by 2035. The booth prominently features the use of traditional Japanese aesthetics and environmentally friendly, sustainable bamboo material, expressing the brands commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral society.

In addition to the concept models, VR driving simulators Lexus Electrified VR Experience will allow visitors to experience a future world of driving where electrification and AI technologies help cater to individual customer needs and connect with society. Show guests will have the opportunity to fully engage in a VR-exclusive setting, enabling them to encounter the personalized driving experience and enhanced lifestyle that Lexus is committed to delivering.

Press conference is scheduled on press day at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Lexus booth.

The press conference can be viewed from the following URL

URL：https://global.toyota/jp/newsroom/lexus/39888236.html

Show to be held at Tokyo Big Site (Koto-ku, Tokyo); Oct. 26-27: Special Invitational Days; Oct. 28-Nov. 5: Open to the general public.

