Telarus Names Industry Veteran as New VP of Mobility and IoT Solutions Practice

Telarus, a leading technology services distributor (TSD), today announced the appointment of Graeme Scott as the Vice President of the Mobility and IoT Solutions practice. With over 15 years of industry experience in the global communications market, Graeme brings extensive knowledge of channel- and supplier-side needs to the role. Having led strategic partnerships for Telarus since joining the company at the beginning of 2022 as part of the TCG acquisition, he will be instrumental in continuing to grow the mobility and IoT business.

“Graeme will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and fostering partnerships within the mobility and IoT sector,” said Dan Foster, Chief Revenue Officer for Telarus. “I look forward to his leadership and collaboration with partner technology advisors and world-class suppliers to help propel Telarus’ continued growth.”

Graeme Scott brings a strong commitment to partner engagement, aiming to further enhance the exceptional foundation laid by the Telarus Mobility and IoT Solutions team. “I am thrilled to lead the Mobility and IoT Solutions practice for Telarus,” said Scott. “I am fortunate to collaborate with the industry’s most accomplished technical, operations, and sales professionals. 2024 will be a dynamic year, filled with numerous sales and educational events for mobility and IoT, all geared toward delivering remarkable outcomes for our partners, suppliers, and Telarus.”

Telarus offers personalized, comprehensive mobility and IoT solutions for businesses. Our experienced engineers and solutions experts guide the sales and supplier selection process for channel sales partner opportunities. With over 50 years of combined mobility and IoT experience with major carriers, we recommend the best solutions to meet each customer’s unique needs. For more information about Telarus Mobility and IoT Solutions, please visit www.telarus.com/advanced-solutions/#mobility.

Media Contact:

Nick Ochoa

nochoa@telarus.com

About Telarus:

Telarus is a leading global technology services distributor with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, please visit www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.