Lois Goudeau’s Newly Released “Take a Deep Breath… Relax… Cuz You Got This!” is an Insightful Resource for Anyone Navigating a Blended Family

“Take a Deep Breath… Relax… Cuz You Got This!”: a thoughtful and supportive resource that promotes positivity within relationships. “Take a Deep Breath… Relax… Cuz You Got This!” is the creation of published author Lois Goudeau, a special education teacher, a licensed clinical professional counselor, and a transformation coach. She has been in a blended family for twenty-seven years and has worked with hundreds of clients in various blended family situations.

Goudeau shares, “Powerful insights for making your blended family work.

You’ve made the commitment to blend your family, and now the journey begins. But combining your two families requires focused and intentional behaviors. Unlike other books on blending a family, this one has a three-fold purpose:

1. To help you address the challenges stepparents face

2. To encourage reflection with thought-provoking questions

3. To provide scripture reference to bring comfort and hope from the word of God

Now, you don’t have to be frazzled, overwhelmed, or exhausted trying to make your blended family work.

In this book, you will find practical insights about:

• bonding with your stepchildren;

• expectations;

• vulnerability in your relationship;

• stressed out stepparenting;

• parenting styles; and

• more.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lois Goudeau’s new book is a welcome resource for anyone who seeks to be an effective and successful blended family.

