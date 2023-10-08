Hong Kong – Early closure of Yau Ma Tei Methadone Clinic today

Early closure of Yau Ma Tei Methadone Clinic today **************************************************



In light of the manpower arrangement under the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 9, the Department of Health today (October 8) announced that Yau Ma Tei Methadone Clinic has been closed early. Those who have been receiving methadone treatment there can receive their daily dose at other methadone clinics.

Please visit the following website for the information of methadone clinics: www.dh.gov.hk/english/tele/tele_chc/tele_chc_mc.html.