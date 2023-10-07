Ron Scribner’s “How To Be The Best, Best Man” Will Be Showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023

San Diego, CA USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 6, 2023

Being a best man is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Ron Scribners “How To Be The Best, Best Man” encourages readers to savor every moment, from the initial “I do” to the final dance.

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will display the self-help marriage guidebook How To Be The Best, Best Man: A Complete Must-Have Guide for Every Best Man by Ron Scribner at the Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) 2023. The book trade fair will take place on October 18-22, 2023, at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

From crafting heartfelt toasts to organizing the perfect bachelor bash, from assisting the groom in getting dressed to ensuring the seamless flow of the wedding day, How To Be The Best, Best Man is a comprehensive guide that leaves no detail unexplored. Scribners book is a treasury of wisdom drawn from personal experience and in-depth research, making it an indispensable resource for any aspiring best man.

Ron Scribner, an experienced best man who has played a pivotal role in two unforgettable weddings, understands that this role has responsibilities far beyond planning a memorable bachelor party. It is a sacred duty that demands careful consideration and dedication.

Scribners journey began when he accepted the invitation to be his close friends best man, saying, Yes, of course I will! Little did he know that this commitment would set him on a path to discover what it truly means to be the best man one can be. He soon realized that there were countless aspects to consider, and his passion to excel in this role fueled his meticulous research and introspection.

This book is not just for the best men but also a gift to the couples who choose them. Ron Scribners How To Be The Best, Best Man ensures readers surpass their expectations and create memories that will endure for a lifetime.

Get a copy of How To Be The Best, Best Man: A Complete Must-Have Guide for Every Best Man by Ron Scribner on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 at stand No. 6.0 A32 to view the books display.

How To Be The Best, Best Man: A Complete Must-Have Guide for Every Best Man

Author | Ron Scribner

Genre | Self-Help, Marriage

Publisher | Newman Springs Publishing

Published date | May 15, 2023

Author

Born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, author Ron Scribner currently resides in Southwest Florida and is a graduate of the Tampa Technical School, where he achieved an associate degree in applied science and architectural drafting. Ron is the owner of a successful construction company, a captain, an author, a proud father of three, and a devoted Christian. His interests include sports, hunting and fishing, fitness, music, cooking, and being a father.