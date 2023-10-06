M.j. Brundu’s New Book, “Kendra,” is a Compelling and Supernatural Novel That Tells the Story About What a Young Exuberant Girl Named Kendra Could Become

M.J. Brundu, a wife and stay-at-home mother of three children, has completed her new book, “Kendra”: a cryptic and magical novel that follows Kendra on a mystic journey.

The story begins, “I have no idea where to start, so let me just say that my life wasn’t as innocent as I thought while growing up in a small town. I was the youngest child of two. My mother met my father, and instantly they fell in love. It was all so common in our town to fall head over heels in love with your ‘mate’ at first sight. My father was a very athletic, muscular guy who was six feet one. He had green eyes and jet-black hair and had all kinds of scars. He always said that it was from his many years at war. He died when I was eight. My mother is a very short, petite girl standing at five feet, with long flowing blonde hair and blue eyes. She is very sweet in nature but had a temper when provoked. She tried her best to have everything just right after my dad’s death.”

Published by Page Publishing, M.J. Brundu’s mystical tale introduces readers to Kendra. On the surface she seems like a typical sixteen-year-old girl, but there is something mysterious about her. Kendra’s mother is human, but her father was a supernatural being. While she hasn’t exhibited any particular supernatural powers it’s always a possibility with her father’s DNA.

When Kendra’s brother James, who she hasn’t seen for years, comes for a visit he reveals the truth. He is a supernatural being just like their father. Her world is turned upside down and she starts to question everything she knew to be true. She is left wondering will she be human like her mother or supernatural like her father?

Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Kendra” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.