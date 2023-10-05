A Special Living Courageously Featuring Miracle in East Texas”

Miracle In East Texas

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Oct. 3, 2023 – PRLog — “Live Courageously” Podcast Show with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.

The show will air this Tuesday Oct 3rd @10 am PST 1 PM EST Live on John Duffy’s Facebook Page. Contact Info:

On Oct 3rd John’s guests will be Kevin Sorbo & James Quattrochi announcing the Theatrical Release of the Feature Film “Miracle in East Texas” Oct 29 & 30 (Fathom Release)

Sorbo received international stardom when he booked the lead role in “Hercules, the Legendary Journeys”, which became the most watched TV show in the world.

Sorbo also starred alongside Dennis Quaid and Helen Hunt in “Soul Surfer”, And the faith-based movie, “God’s Not Dead”.

“Let There Be Light” was a movie he directed/acted/ produced and this faith/family movie ranked number 4 out of the top 10 family movies of 2018.

“Miracle in East Texas”, a Comedy based on a true story set in 1930 was another movie Sorbo directed/acted in. Movie also stars John Ratzenberger, Lou Gossett, Jr., and Sam Sorbo. Kevin also directed and starred and acted in “Left Behind: Rise of the Anti-Christ” .

Producer/Actor James Quattrochi arrived in Los Angeles in 1991 – a young actor wanting to expand his involvement in the film industry. In 1995 James produced and stared in, In the Kingdom of the Blind, with William Petersen, Paul Winfield and Michael Biehn. James followed up this project by directing the critically acclaimed film “True Friends”. James followed “True Friends” by directing “Jesus, Mary and Joey, starring Olympia Dukakis, Charles Durning, Stacy Keach, Jennifer Esposito, Marley Shelton, Leo Rossi, Jason Gedrick and Mellisa Joan Hart. James was hired to produce “All In” A father and daughter who gets caught up in the world of championship poker, the film stars Dominique Swain, Michael Madsen, Academy Award Winner Louis Gossett, Jr., and James Russo.

John Duffy the creator and moderator of “Live Courageously” has produced over 50 + films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx dropping out of high school at 15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a counselor, producer, professor, and motivational speaker. John has produced the feature films, “Miracle in East Texas? and “Left Behind,” with Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at three universities including the UCLA and the Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony Robbins as his mentor. He produced a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering transformational material. On February 20th, 2022 John introduced his new podcast, “Live Courageously” , He has produced 50 shows to date.

John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish – Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan – A Born Again American. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.