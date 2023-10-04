WestBridge backed RegTech Company TSS Consultancy appoints Renowned Anti-Money Laundering expert John Mathew as Advisor

Leading reg-tech company TSS Consultancy, which has built TrackWizz for fighting financial crimes, has announced the appointment of John Mathew as Advisor, who comes with 36 years of rich experience holding various senior-level positions at the HDFC Group.

Prior to joining TSS, John was a member of the start-up team at HDFC Asset Management. He has been on many governmental and industry committees relating to AML and headed the HDFC Group conglomerate on AML Principal Officers. John has led many initiatives within the industry, such as setting up the first unified digital KYC model, conceptualised and facilitated the launch of the MF Central aggregator platform, and liaising with regulatory bodies and committees on AML/CFT standards and compliance.

Commenting on John’s appointment Sagar Tanna, CEO & Founder, TSS Consultancy says, “TSS philosophy is to empower the finance industry in fighting financial crime, money laundering, terror financing, etc, with its software product suite TrackWizz & Screenzaa. We are serving more than 350+ financial institutions and customers in India including Banks, Lending companies, Capital and commodity market institutions & insurers. With John’s appointment, we are confident that he will help us grow the TrackWizz platform with cutting edge capabilities that will make our financial institutions better equipped to combat financial crimes.”

John comes with an expertise in anti-money laundering (AML) related compliances, mutual fund operations, risk management, and customer delight. He has completed his Doctorate from the University of Hertfordshire, England with a specialisation in Enforcement of AML in Indian Banks and Financial Institutions. He has also completed an Executive Program in Management from Columbia Business School, New York. John is ACAMS certified, which is considered the gold standard in AML. Apart from this, he has also completed the Investment Foundation certification from CFA Institute, a Systems Management diploma, and holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Mumbai University.

Commenting on his appointment, John Mathew, Advisor, TSS Consultancy, says, “TSS is a market leader in AML solutions and has a long-term vision for fighting financial crime. As a crusader myself in fighting financial crime, I believe we have shared synergies in bringing together cutting-edge AML technology solutions and operational expertise for our clients. AML professionals who are also our financial soldiers have been at the forefront in preventing criminals from using and abusing the financial ecosystem. I look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise in strengthening the resolve to fighting crime and raising the bar in their AML practice, in order to keep our financial systems safe.”

TSS Consultancy is focussed on fighting financial crime specifically in Money laundering, monitoring and screening, terrorist financing and Insider trading through its multi module software product called TrackWizz, continuously strengthened by a team of over 400+ professionals and supporting more than 350+ financial institutions including Banks, Stock Brokers, Stock Exchanges, Hedge Funds and other financial institutions across 3 countries India, South Africa and the US. Combining technology and rich data sources, TrackWizz is the only comprehensive AML solution made in India helping financial institutions fully comply with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The Company recently raised funding from Westbridge at a valuation of Rs 900 crore.