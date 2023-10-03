Maharashtra Governor inaugurates GJC’s most-awaited India Gems and Jewellery Show, paints a glittering picture for the Indian jewellery industry

Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, inaugurated the Indian jewellery industry’s most-awaited all-purpose event, India Gem and Jewellery Show (GJS), in a glittering ceremony held at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, on Saturday, 30th September 2023. The guest of honour for this Diwali edition of GJS event was Mr Suvankar Sen, MD and CEO of Senco Gold Ltd, and Dr Saurabh Gadgil, MD and CEO of PNG Jewellers.

The Diwali edition of GJS show is being organized from 30th September 2023 to 3rd October 2023. The inaugural session was attended by around 450 industry leaders and enthusiasts, among others who made the difference and are capable of setting directions for the growth in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Mr Ramesh Bais, said, “Gems and jewellery industry has been a major pillar of economic growth of our country. India has been progressing well towards a New India under the able leadership of the Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi. We have established India as a strong and responsible country on the global scale with successful hosting of G20 Summit, which focusses on cultural and economic development. I have heard a lot about Dubai Shopping Festival. However, I am surprised that we have not organised a Mumbai Shopping Festival of the similar structure. I would interact with the gems and jewellery industry to organise a similar kind of festival from the next year.”

Strategically scheduled ahead of the wedding and festive season, the India Gem and Jewellery Show (GJS) has become a must-attend event, providing multiple reasons for participants to showcase their innovative ornament designs, and unique craftsmanship ahead of this peak demand season. This Diwali edition of GJS is designed to serve all classes of people and fulfil jewellers’ quests for trend-setting jewellery pieces for retailers, wholesalers, and consumers.

GJS will also honour jewellers at GJS Nite, which was celebrated on the evening of 30th September 2023. Six exhibitors have been scheduled to showcase their exquisite innovative jewellery designs at the GJS Nite, with renowned and glamorous models walking the ramp. The premier industry body, GJC, will be organizing this event.

The significance of this grand B2B GJS event can be gauged from the fact that it is purposefully scheduled to commence 12 days ahead of Navratri, 21 days ahead of Dussehra, 30 days ahead of Dhanteras, 35 days before Diwali, and 45 days ahead of the first day of the wedding season this year. GJS is aligned with the latest jewellery fashions in India and abroad.

Integrated with the latest fashion trends, the Diwali edition of GJS will bring together all segments of the jewellery value chain and aim to cater to the demands of jewellers ahead of the festive and wedding seasons with a dazzling array of stunning, innovative, and exquisite jewellery pieces. The Diwali edition of GJS, renowned as India’s most viewed jewellery exhibition, offers a unique platform for jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers to showcase their finest creations and boost sales. Participants will have the opportunity to place orders for jewellery sourcing, ensuring timely delivery for all buying seasons.

In addition to the sparkling innovative jewellery pieces, dazzling models at the GJC Nite and the presence of leading jewellers displaying unique craftsmanship will be the newest attraction at GJS. Additionally, the key attraction of this event will be the world-class venue carrying the best infrastructure and ideal ambience for networking, seamless entry and exit for exhibitors and visitors, complimentary meals, over 2000 room nights in 5-star properties for premium buyers, tie-up with 5-star hotels to budget hotels, shuttle services to and fro venue and many more.

Artisans have passionately crafted innovative designs with modern-day aesthetics, catering to various occasions, festivals, and contemporary tastes for displaying at the GJC event. GJS presents a world-class platform for all sectors of the jewellery industry to connect with leading players and stay abreast of ongoing business trends. Experience matters, and at the Diwali edition of GJS, they have committed to making your visit seamless from entry to exit like the last edition. GJS is known for taking care of all aspects, from parking and accommodations to transportation and dining, which all the guests have appreciated GJC for.

Mr Saiyam Mehra, Chairman of GJC and Convenor of GJS expressed satisfaction over preparations for the Diwali edition of GJS and evinced excitement. “We thank the honourable Governor of Maharashtra to have consented to inaugurate this event. There will be several centers of attraction at this event including leading models walking the ramp, leading jewellers displaying their innovative designs etc. We invite jewellers and visitors to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity and boost their revenue for the present and the future.”

Mr Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman, GJC stated: “This event offers a unique opportunity for jewellery lovers to fulfil their needs ahead of the festive and wedding seasons. Consumers who deferred their purchase plans either because of high bullion prices or on-time buying habits will be surprised to see the sparkling ornaments on display. Participants will be able to execute bilateral deals for future growth.

Mr Nilesh Shobhawat, Co-Convener of GJC, said, “The Diwali edition of GJS aims to bring pan India jewellers on one page. GJS has uninterruptedly strived for the betterment of the jewellers, karigars, traders, wholesalers, and retailers, and will continue its endeavour in future as well. Our efforts have yielded positive results with jewellers increasing sales even during challenging times. It will be a unique experience for India’s most desirable jewellery sourcing exhibition and indulge in a world of elegance and craftsmanship.”