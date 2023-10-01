Hong Kong – Public reminded to keep venues clean during fireworks display

Public reminded to keep venues clean during fireworks display *************************************************************



With the holding of the 2023 National Day Fireworks Display this evening (October 1), the Leisure and Cultural Services Department reminds people to keep places clean while enjoying the fireworks display. Rubbish should be placed in rubbish bins. Anyone not disposing of rubbish properly is liable to a fixed penalty of $1,500.



Please remember that the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade area and the piazza area of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, together with the waterfront of Hong Kong Island North, will be crowded. People who intend to go there should also mind their safety.