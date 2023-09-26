The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the exciting radio drama brought to the stage, The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script, as its next student production.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website.

Featured in the cast are (Bex Balsdon, La Jolla Shores; Tommy Caringella, Carmel Valley; Caleb Foley, University City; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Bech; Niki Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Paul Smith, Shadowridge; and Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach).

Performances are October 5th through 8th in the Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 10AM & 5:30PM October 5 & 6, 2PM and 5:30PM October 7, and 2PM October 8. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.