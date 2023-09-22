Lufthansa Group offers special fare with 100 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel for passengers traveling to the UN World Climate Conference in Dubai

WEBWIRE – Friday, September 22, 2023

Offer for travelers flying to COP28 from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium with the Lufthansa Group

Offset of CO₂ emissions entirely through Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Free rebooking option and bike rental voucher as well as e-limousine hotel transfer for Business Class guests

Lufthansa Group pursues ambitious sustainability goals

The Lufthansa Group has developed a particularly sustainable offer package for passengers traveling to this years UN World Climate Conference COP28 in Dubai: From Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, they can take advantage of a special fare with Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS and Brussels Airlines that includes 100 percent offsetting of flight-related CO 2 emissions via Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Other components include a free rebooking option and a bike rental voucher for one weeklong bicycle rental across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Business Class guests can also make use of an airport-hotel transfer in an e-limousine. The special offer is available in all booking classes and can be booked until December 10 at the following website:

https://www.lufthansa.com/de/en/business-services/for-corporate-customers/meetings-and-events/exclusive-event-offer-dubai

The Lufthansa Group has set itself amitious climate protection goals and aims to achieve a neutral CO 2 balance by 2050. Already by 2030, the Lufthansa Group wants to halve its net CO 2 emissions compared to 2019 through reduction and compensation measures. The reduction goal for 2030 was validated by the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in August 2022. The Lufthansa Group was the first airline group in Europe with a science-based CO 2 reduction target in line with the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. For effective climate protection, the Lufthansa Group is focusing in particular on accelerated fleet modernization, the use of SAF, the continuous optimization of flight operations, and offers for its private travelers and corporate customers to make a flight or the transport of cargo more sustainable. In addition, the Lufthansa Group has been actively supporting global climate and weather research for many years.