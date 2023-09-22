AirAsia Philippines supports the strong return of Vis-Min cultural festivities

*Fly to any local destination and celebrate various festivals for only PHP99 one-way base fare with Mega Holideals!

Manila – WEBWIRE – Friday, September 22, 2023

AirAsia Philippines is set to provide its guests with a once-in-a-lifetime festive experience as it continues to offer low-cost travel to support the return of Philippine festivities years after the pandemic halted most of the countrys annual celebrations.

With the long list of incoming renowned festivals such as the Pintados-Kasadyaan Festival in Tacloban City, Halaran and Sinadya Festivals in Roxas City, Masskara Festival in Bacolod City, and Hermosa Festival in Zamboanga City, AirAsia Philippines aims to make the countrys festivities accessible to all, ensuring that vibrant cultural events and heritage of different cities are highlighted and enjoyed by both locals and tourists.

Festivities are deeply rooted in the Philippine culture and are often associated with family reunions. AirAsia Philippines is strongly backing the strong return of festivities to foster inclusive economic growth in various destinations where we fly. We also view this as a good exercise as we gear up to expand our operations next year, AirAsia Country Head for Communications & Public Affairs First Officer Steve Dailisan explained.

To entice more local and international festival-goers to fly and celebrate various festivities, AirAsia is offering a PHP99 one-way base fare! Available for booking from 4 September to 1 October 2023, and travel from September 4, 2023, to March 31, 2024, guests can grab a chance to fly to different local destinations in time for the celebration of festivals with the AirAsia Mega Holideals.

By providing affordable airfare options, the worlds best low-cost airline is one with the Department of Tourism in achieving its goal of revitalizing the tourism industry with an anticipated 100% recovery of domestic tourism with a target of 4.8 million tourists this year.

The Worlds Best Low-Cost Airline has also expressed strong support for fostering a stronger connection between the Philippines and the Land of Smiles – Thailand.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier sought the commitment of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to facilitate flights between Thailand and other tourist destinations in the Visayas and Mindanao.

As one of the leading Philippine carriers backed by a strong regional network, AirAsia Philippines remains dedicated to empowering inclusive and accessible growth across the tourism and travel sectors. Should this proposal of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri be realized, we expect the move to enable more inclusive growth across our regional destinations, and we aim to do it with the best value, Dailisan said.

To ensure seamless travel, AirAsia Philippines advises its guests to check airasia Superapp for booking options and all travel advisories and guidelines. Guests flying to various domestic destinations are advised to be at the NAIA Terminal 2 at least three hours before departure. Meanwhile, guests traveling on international flights will continue to arrive and depart at the NAIA Terminal 3.