Hong Kong – CE meets Chairman and IAC members of China Investment Corporation (with photo)

CE meets Chairman and IAC members of China Investment Corporation (with photo) ******************************************************************************



​The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, today (September 19) met with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Investment Corporation (CIC), Mr Peng Chun, and members of the International Advisory Council (IAC) of CIC. The Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong; the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Mr Eddie Yue; and the Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Joseph Chan, also joined the meeting.



Mr Lee welcomed CIC to host the CIC Forum in Hong Kong tomorrow (September 20) and wished the Forum a great success. Mr Lee said CIC’s decision to hold the Forum and the annual meeting of the IAC in Hong Kong, which is the first time they will have been held in places outside the Mainland, demonstrates CIC’s recognition of Hong Kong’s status as an international financial centre. The theme of this year’s Forum, “Promotion of Global Industrial Cooperation and Sustainable Development through Cross-Border Investment”, aligns with Hong Kong’s advantages as a platform for allocating assets by international investors.



Noting that Hong Kong is the only place in the world where the global advantage and China advantage converge in a single city, Mr Lee said that Hong Kong is the gateway of the Mainland to the world’s financial markets and investors. He added that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will continue to leverage Hong Kong’s unique advantages under “one country, two systems”, and strive to deepen mutual access between the capital markets of Hong Kong and the Mainland to facilitate two-way capital flow. The Government will also continue to work closely with financial regulators and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited to develop Hong Kong into a deeper and broader fundraising platform, thereby strengthening Hong Kong’s competitiveness as a premier financial centre while offering more diverse investment choices to investors.