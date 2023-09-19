Jjust Music launches its first film song Jalsa 2.0, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra

Jjust Music, founded by the Bollywood Luminary and Producer, Jackky Bhagnani, is poised to set the stage ablaze with its inaugural original soundtrack (OST) for the much-anticipated cinematic masterpiece, “Mission Raniganj- The Great Bharat Rescue starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

The buzz and excitement surrounding ‘Mission Raniganj’ have been steadily building up, and the release of ‘Jalsa 2.0’ adds a whole new layer of celebration to the film’s anticipation.

True to its title, ‘Jalsa 2.0’ is an electrifying dance number that features the beloved Kesari couple, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, sharing the screen once again. Their infectious chemistry and boundless energy elevate the song to new heights, making it a strong contender for the title of the Bhangra hit of the year.

In this spirited composition featuring the stellar talents of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the Jalsa 2.0 song whisks us away to a grand Punjabi wedding, set against the dynamic backdrop of the 1980s. With its irresistible rhythms, resplendent costumes, and spirited dancers, this song promises to be an anthem that will illuminate both screens and dance floors alike. Crafted by the dynamic composer duo, Prem & Hardeep, and brought to life by the melodious voice of Satindar Sartaaj, the Jalsa 2.0 song has made a grand debut on the 16th September 2023.

The music for ‘Jalsa 2.0’ has been composed by the talented duo Prem and Hardeep. The lyrics are penned by none other than the soulful Satinder Sartaaj, who also lends his powerful vocals to the track. With such a stellar combination of music and talent, ‘Jalsa 2.0’ promises to be a musical extravaganza that will have audiences tapping their feet and dancing along.

Singer Satindar Sartaaj added, “The Jalsa 2.0 Song beautifully encapsulates the essence of celebration and the infectious spirit of a Punjabi wedding. It’s a vibrant anthem that will set the dance floors on fire!” raves Satindar Sartaaj, the acclaimed vocalist.”

Ganesh Acharya, celebrated Choreograpgher added, “Punjabi gaana with Punjabi Munda Akshay Kumar is like “JALSA LAGAYA”.

“The Jalsa 2.0 song represents a significant moment in our journey as we step into the world of Indian Cinema with great enthusiasm once again. This is for the first time that Jjust Music is venturing into this grand endeavour. It’s a joyful celebration of music, culture, and the magic of movies,” says Jackky Bhagnani, the Founder of Jjust Music.

“Jalsa 2.0 is a very special song for all of us. It’s the first song from Mission Raniganj which carries along a lot of fu, and Ganesh Master’s choreography will instantly make you get up and dance. Associating with Jjust Music for this one has been absolutely amazing. Akshay sir and Parineeti coming together, is total Dhamaal.” says Deepshikha Deshmukh, Producer, Pooja entertainment.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, ‘Mission Raniganj’ is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music to be released on Jjust Music.

Stream Jalsa 2.0 now on all major streaming platforms and immerse yourself in the ultimate entertainment experience! Don’t miss out.