Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Ethicaline-Third Party Risk Management Platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

PARIS – Sept. 14, 2023 – PRLog — ETHICALINE Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Ethicaline-Third Party Risk Management Platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

Paris – September 14, 2023 – Ethicaline, Expert Advisory Firm in Compliance and Investigation, today announced the availability of Ethicaline-TPRM Platform (https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/ en-us/marketplace/ apps/emerit1679307859792.ethicaline- tprm?ocid=GTMRewards_ PR_ethicaline- tprm_0000) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Ethicaline customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Ethicaline-TPRM is a third-party risk management and project management tool, with a centralized portal designed to deploy, manage, and assess third-party risks. It facilitates collaboration with internal and external stakeholders when driving large scale undertakings such as a third-party risk assessment program.

This collaborative platform centralizes all TPRM-related resources and can engage collaborators and third parties while managing all phases of a project over time and addressing large volumes of assessments.

Key features and benefits of Ethicaline-TPRM

● Risk-Based Triage: A risk-based determination of the appropriate level of assessment is applied to each third party

● Internal Assessment in the form of a collaborative and iterative assessment structured around 120 assessment points: ESG (environmental, social, and governance), ethics, anti-corruption, anti-money laundering (AML)

● External assessment with multi-sourced due diligence searches, from referenced providers

● Authenticated access (on invitation only) to third parties, with direct input and contribution to internal risk assessment

● Secured grade access to due diligence providers, with their external assessment inputs

● Monitoring and real time assessment scoring for all third parties across the organization

● Central repository of all collected data (assessment supporting materials, documents, reports, etc.) attached to each third-party dossier

● Traceability and monitoring

“We are thrilled to have our Third-Party Risk Management application certified and published on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which will leverage visibility and recognition of our professional solution worldwide, as the appropriate approach when tackling such a risk and compliance matter,” announced Jean-Jacques Quang, Director at Ethicaline. “Together we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we’re delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market every day.”

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Ethicaline reach more customers and markets.”

About Ethicaline:

Ethicaline is a dedicated and expert compliance and investigation firm providing solutions in the matters of anti-bribery, anti-corruption, AML, and ESG; encompassing compliance programs and resources; business intelligence; and investigation capabilities.

For more information, press only:

Jean-Jacques Quang, Ethicaline,

(+33) 6 60 08 69 31, jean-jacques.quang@ ethicaline.fr

https://ethicaline.eu