XPO Provides North American LTL Operating Data for August 2023

Greenwich, Conn. – WEBWIRE – Saturday, September 9, 2023

XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, reported certain preliminary LTL segment operating metrics for August 2023. LTL tonnage per day increased 3.1%, as compared with August 2022, attributable to a year-over-year increase of 8.1% in shipments per day and a decrease of 4.6% in weight per shipment. Actual results for August 2023 may vary from the preliminary results reported above.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 49,000 customers with 562 locations and 37,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com