Draycott Place Partners’ Client, Consumer Title & Escrow, Inc, Acquired by Apex Closing Services, LLC

Draycott Place Partners announced today that its client, Consumer Title & Escrow, Inc, has been acquired by Apex Closing Services, LLC.

Draycott Place Partners, an affiliate of Weild & Co., served as the exclusive financial advisor to Consumer Title & Escrow, Inc.

Consumer Title & Escrow, Inc provides title & settlement services throughout the State of Florida.

Apex Closing Services, LLC is a national title and settlement agency based in Sarasota, FL, with a satellite office in Plano, TX.

Steven Palmer, President of Draycott Place Partners said, “It was a privilege to work with the Consumer Title & Escrow team and assist them in finding a great new home for their people with Apex Closing Services.”

Monica Schroeder, President of Apex Closing Services, LLC, said “We could not be more thrilled to welcome the CTE Team to the Apex family of companies. We believe the Apex national footprint and technology focus will complement the successful portfolio of services CTE has been providing their valued clients.”

Scott Armstong, President of Consumer Title & Escrow expressed his excitement about joining the Apex team: “Doug Bales and I, as well as the rest of our incredible staff are excited to now be part of Apex.”

Regarding Draycott Place Partners, Scott Armstrong added: “Steve and Jerrod did an incredible job managing our company’s sale process, leveraging their immense network, and leading us every step of the way to a successful closed transaction.”

Draycott Place Partners provides M&A and Capital Raising services primarily to title insurance companies, as well as for other mortgage services and prop-tech businesses. Draycott Place Partners is an affiliate of Weild & Co., a licensed broker dealer. All securities transactions executed through Weild & Co., Member FINRA | SIPC.

