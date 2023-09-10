Hong Kong – Resumption of bus service on Shek O Road

Resumption of bus service on Shek O Road ****************************************



The Transport Department (TD) today (September 10) said that Shek O Road, which was temporarily closed due to landslide and road subsidence, was reopened after emergency repairs. After bus trial, Citybus route no. 9 (Shau Kei Wan – Shek O) will be resumed with deployment of single-deck buses. The first departure will be departed from Shau Kei Wan and Shek O respectively at 6am today.

The TD reminded motorists to pay attention to traffic conditions and drive with care as the concerned section of the road is converted into one-lane-two-way traffic.