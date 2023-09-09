Saltzer Adding Orthopedic Doctor to Ten Mile Urgent Care on Friday Nights to Help Injured Athletes

Saltzer Health, an Intermountain Health company, is expanding to include a Friday Night Orthopedic Clinic to help injured athletes get immediate care for their injuries.

Saltzer Health’s 24-hour Urgent Care at Ten Mile campus is expanding to include a Friday Night Orthopedic Clinic to help injured athletes get immediate care for their injuries. Saltzer Health is an Intermountain Health company.

If a high school football player or other prep athlete is injured on a Friday night their only option has been an emergency department visit, which can be expensive and doesn’t always have an orthopedic specialist available. Some athletes often have had to wait until after the weekend to see a specialist for care.

Not, anymore. Beginning September 1, an orthopedic specialist will be available from 8-11 pm at the Saltzer Ten Mile Clinic for walk-in appointments.

“After a serious injury on the field it can be stressful not knowing the extent of the problem and we hope to give parents and their kids the peace of mind on steps of treatment going forward,” said Jesse Chlebeck, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Saltzer Health, an Intermountain Health company. “Serious sports injuries are often referred to an orthopedic doctor so having one you can see right away helps reduce unnecessary visits and stress.”

The Saltzer Ten Mile clinic also has 24-hour imaging services so patients can get additional screenings done without having to wait until the next day.

The orthopedic clinic is scheduled to run every Friday night through November 10.

