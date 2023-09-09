Effective Spotify promotion service offered by The Tunes Club

Athens, Ontario Sep 7, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – The Tunes Club is one of the most trusted names in the industry of music promotions. The company operates in the biggest online music streaming platform, Spotify, and gives artists, musicians., lyricists, and composers an additional boost. Through Spotify playlist promotion, the company has helped several artists gain more visibility, more popularity, and more stream count on the platform. The music industry is one of the most competitive entertainment industries in the world, which is why promotion and advertising is something that no aspiring artist should overlook. The Tunes Club is one reliable promotional company that helps artists reach their full potential, by helping them to extend their audience reach.

Spotify, as mentioned before, is the biggest online audio streaming platform in the world which means the competitiveness on the platform is only increasing day by day. Every new artist is fighting to get most of the attention and in this journey, a backup from promotion and advertising is the only way to reach new audiences and increase visibility. The Tunes Club and its ample Spotify promotion through curated playlisting help artists gain more attention on the platform along with an increased stream count.

The company has been in the industry for several years and has worked with several big names in the industry, helping them become more famous in the industry. At the same time, the capable team members have helped several new artists mark their names in the international industry. With years of experience and intensive knowledge, the company is now helping aspiring artists to grow naturally. One of the advantages of working with The Tunes Club is its immediate results. After placing the order, the clients will be able to see the results in just a few days and all of the promotions will happen genuinely. All the increased streams that the artists will receive will be authentic streams and the company archives that by curated Spotify playlisting.

Another reason behind The Tunes Club’s popularity is its affordability. The website showcases packages with specific requirements for the artists and each one of them is priced reasonably. The package prices are set this way so that the clients who are just starting in the industry or do not have a big marketing budget can also take advantage of the marketing and promotions, and achieve their goals as a musician. The first package is called ‘Spotify Marketing Package’ where one single track will be added to more than 60 curated Spotify playlists which will help the artist gain a minimum of 3000-3500 listeners. Along with adding the track to playlists, the promotions will take place on social media as well, increasing the engagement of the musician on different social media platforms. The second package is called ‘Spotify Promotion Pack’ where the artists can add a maximum of 2 to more than 90 curated Spotify playlists. This package will get the artists at least 7000-7500 listeners along with an increased social media engagement and one paid press release distribution.

The third package is called ‘Spotify Marketing Pro Pack‘ where a total of 3 tracks can be added to 120+ curated Spotify playlists. This will generate the artists at least 10,000-11,000 listeners as the target audience will be set according to the Spotify tracks. This package comes with increased online engagement, social media buzz, one paid press release distribution and a music blog. The last package is titled ‘Spotify Promotion Pro Pack’ which will help generate a minimum of 14,000-15,000 listeners. In this package, the artists can add up to 4 tracks and will receive increased social media engagement and streams on the platform. This package comes with one paid press release distribution, one music blog, and one artist review that will create a buzz around the artist’s name. All these packages and their reports will be sent directly to the artists.

The Tunes Club is an online music promotional company that helps artists get bigger and more popular by adding music to specially curated Spotify playlists at an affordable price. Know more at: https://www.thetunesclub.com/.

