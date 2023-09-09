Press Release

Sep 8, 2023 16:00 EDT

Join us in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, September 9, 2023

ATLANTA, September 8, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Bedroom Kandi, the renowned name in luxurious intimate products and adult edu-tainment, is excited to announce its very first public Pleasure Expo, The BK Social Affair. The event is set to take place this Saturday from 10:00am-4:00pm, at the Hilton Atlanta Airport. This innovative expo will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to explore, engage, and celebrate intimacy in a fun and informative environment. Sample products, check out booth activities & raffles, and learn from an expert lineup of speakers on stage.

Hosted by Bedroom Kandi, a brand known for its high-quality intimacy products and a commitment to empowering and educating adults about their desires, “Social Affair: A Pleasure Expo” promises to be a groundbreaking event for those seeking to enhance their personal lives and relationships.

Event Highlights:

Exquisite Product Showcases: Attendees will have the chance to explore an array of Bedroom Kandi’s sensual and luxurious products, ranging from intimate toys to exquisite lingerie and bedroom accessories.

Informative Workshops: The expo will feature informative and interactive workshops led by experts in the field, covering topics such as sexual health, communication in relationships, and tips for spicing up one’s intimate life.

Live Demonstrations: Engage with live demonstrations on the proper use and benefits of various products, ensuring that attendees leave with a comprehensive understanding of Bedroom Kandi’s products.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals, couples, and experts in the field of intimacy in a comfortable and open-minded atmosphere.

Exclusive Discounts: Expo attendees will have access to exclusive discounts on Bedroom Kandi’s products, and including our new product announcements!

Goodie Bags: The first 500 attendees to arrive will receive complimentary goodie bags with opportunities to win Bedroom Kandi surprises.

Safe and Inclusive Space: Bedroom Kandi is committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and judgment-free space for all attendees to explore and celebrate their desires.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to experience Bedroom Kandi’s world of sensuality and empowerment like never before. Whether you’re looking to spice up your love life or gain knowledge about intimate wellness, “Social Affair: A Pleasure Expo” is the event for you!

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm

Venue: Hilton Atlanta Airport

Address: 1031 Virginia Avenue Hapeville, GA 30354

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite!

For more information about “Social Affair: A Pleasure Expo” and Bedroom Kandi’s mission, visit https://www.bedroomkandi.com/events or follow @BedroomKandi on social media.

About Bedroom Kandi: Bedroom Kandi is a renowned brand dedicated to providing high-quality, luxurious intimate products and adult education to empower individuals and couples to explore and celebrate life’s pleasures. With a commitment to education, Bedroom Kandi aims to break down taboos surrounding intimacy and promote open, healthy discussions about pleasure and personal satisfaction.

Source: Bedroom Kandi Boutique Parties