SAM Corporate and Elite Star Management Consultancies Forms Partnership to Empower Middle East Financial Sector

We are thrilled to partner with SAM Corporate to aid organizations in the Middle East to achieve their financial targets. SAM Corporates profound expertise in CPM and digital finance is a perfect addition to our capabilities, and we believe this partnership will generate significant value for our clientele, along with vast opportunities to improve our facilities. The partnership between ESMC Global and SAM Corporate is a notable development for the Middle Easts financial sector. It will provide organizations with access to an extensive range of services and expertise that will aid them in improving their financial performance and compliance, said Mr. Kashif Ahmed Khan, CEO of ESMC Global.

The significance of our strategic collaboration with ESMC underscores our commitment to bringing the full value of our diverse CPM and finance automation portfolio to support the growth of our clients’ global strategies. By merging SAM Corporate’s influential presence in the Middle East with ESMC’s profound expertise in corporate finance advisory, we are poised to achieve remarkable advancements within the Middle East financial sector, said Mr. Marc Gillis, CEO of SAM Corporate.

About SAM Corporate LLC

SAM Corporate are the Global Fintech Experts in the Middle East with a focus on providing fully optimized solutions for Complex Consolidation, Driver based Budgeting, Long Range Planning, Rolling Forecast, Regulatory and Compliance solutions for IFRS9, IFRS16, and IFRS17, ESG solutions, Regulatory Reporting solution, Financial Crime Prevention solutions, Project Business Automation solution, and Supply Chain and Digital Logistics solutions. Based in Dubai, SAM Corporate blends world-class technology from its global partners together with its deep domain expertise and vast software implementation experience.

www.samcorporate.com

Contact: Marc Gillis, CEO: marc.gillis ( @ ) samcorporate dot com

About Elite Star Management Consultancies

Elite Star Management Consultancies (ESMC) is a Dubai-based management consultancy firm that offers a wide range of services through our Corporate Finance Advisory, Audit, Assurance and tax, IT Solutions, HR, Business Set Up & Immigration, and Legal and Settlements. ESMC provides a unique approach to managing financial portfolios, with a focus on delivering exceptional returns for Clients and Partners.

