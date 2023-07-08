Hope’s Newly Released “The Alcoholic’s Daughter” is an Impactful Story of the Lasting Ramifications of Alcoholism

“The Alcoholic’s Daughter”: a potent memoir that offers a message of hope and encouragement to families in the grip of addiction. “The Alcoholic’s Daughter” is the creation of published author Hope.

Hope shares, “The families we are born into differ vastly. To say that I wish I had been born to a different father would be an understatement. Have I begged God a million times to give me a time machine so that I could go back and try again? Yes! I have finally realized and accepted that God is not giving me a ‘do-over’ in this life. I have no choice but to live with the consequences of my actions. The pain is unrelenting.

“My story is documented in this book to alert readers to the mistakes that I have made, leading to excruciating pain, sorrow and regret. I have learned the hard way that it is impossible to live a life to be proud of without putting God first and at the center of every area of my life. We must put our trust and hope in Him.

“I am inspired by Proverbs 3:5-6 (KJV) Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths.

“I am convinced that if we stay under the protection of God’s unfailing love, we will not have to live with the sorrow that comes from making choices without first seeking God’s wisdom and guidance.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hope’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a private journey filled with blessings in the lessons.

Consumers can purchase “The Alcoholic’s Daughter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “The Alcoholic’s Daughter,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.