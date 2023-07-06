Seaweed for the People™ Launches Product Line to Help Boost Nutrition and the Planet

Seaweed for the People, a direct-to-consumer business based in Arkansas, recently launched a set of seaweed-based seasonings and merchandise designed to encourage more Americans to integrate nutrient-rich seaweed into their diet.

“We wanted to create some excitement around seaweed because its benefits don’t just extend to our plates,” said Anna McKenzie, Founder and “SEA”-EO of Seaweed for the People. “Seaweed absorbs greenhouse gases as it grows, and it reverses ocean dead zones. We should eat more seaweed in America because it’s nutritionally dense and it can help de-acidify the oceans.”

Seaweed is a superfood packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It has anti-inflammatory qualities, and kelp (brown seaweed) has anti-viral properties. According to the CDC, 90% of Americans consume too much sodium; seaweed has a salt-like flavor but 85% less sodium than salt, making it a healthy substitute.

This family-owned business sells kelp flakes as well as blends of seaweed and organic spices to bring customers flavorful, nutritious seasonings. Seaweed for the People sources their premium quality seaweed from the Western seaweed industry, which includes farms in the United States and Europe.

“In Asia, the benefits and uses of seaweed are already understood, and the industry is booming. But in the United States, the industry is still emerging,” said McKenzie. “So in addition to supporting Western farmers, we want to make great seaweed products more accessible in the United States.”

Seaweed for the People currently offers four seasoning products to easily enhance flavor and add nutrients to meals in one easy step. They are low in sodium and high in vitamins and minerals including calcium, iron, iodine, magnesium, B vitamins, and Vitamin K.

“Most people don’t know that you can get the benefits of seaweed without a fishy taste,” said McKenzie. “Our most popular product, a smoothie additive, is sea lettuce mixed with cinnamon and ginger. You won’t taste the seaweed, even though you get a great boost of iron and magnesium from it. You only taste the delicious cinnamon spice flavor.”

The seaweed used in their products is harvested from the ocean, dried, and then milled into flakes or powder. The product lineup includes both savory and sweet options that can be integrated into a variety of foods, from soups and sauces to smoothies and baked goods. Cinnamon Seaweed Smoothie Blast, Power Kelp Seasoning, Sugar Kelp Bean Buster, and Atlantic Wakame Soup Booster can be purchased online at www.seaweedforthepeople.com.

About Seaweed for the People

Seaweed for the People™ is a family-owned business focused on raising the nutrient profile of the American diet through seaweed products in order to improve health, support ocean conservation, and help build the Western seaweed industry. To learn more, visit www.seaweedforthepeople.com.