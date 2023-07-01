Greg Pacini’s “Journey Beyond Hardship” was Exhibited at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, June 30, 2023

This is a positive, affirming book that helps take you through the ups and down of life. The easy-to-read format offers clear guidance to take you along your journey. Amazon review by Lynne Christman

Greg Pacinis Journey Beyond Hardship: A Practical, Hopeful Guide for Getting Through Tough Times was displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, which was held at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, last April 22-23, 2023.

The L.A. Times Festival of Book is the largest literary festival in the country, attracting an annual crowd of 150,000, which include authors, book-lovers, and publishing industry professionals, among others, from all over the world. ReadersMagnet, the self-publishing and book marketing company that exhibited Pacinis Journey Beyond Hardship at the festival, is committed to showcasing the works of independent and self-published authors such as Pacini at national and international book events. Pacinis book was also exhibited by ReadersMagnet at the 2023 London Book Fair last April 18-20, 2023.

The self-help book Journey Beyond Hardship aims to encourage and enlighten people who are experiencing hardships in life. It is an inspiring and insightful manual that provides readers with an effective map to help them get through lifes challenges and help them grow individually.

Recovery is not always easy since a lot of obstacles can still haunt the person. Healing in ones journey itself does not manifest right away, as there are phases one has to go through along the way. For example, if an individual is still recovering from addiction, he will still have to deal with withdrawal syndromes and other psychological factors that affect his well-being. So, the author maps out a guide to help individuals to supplement their recovery from addiction or hard times. The author also aims to help readers unravel the issues that hinder their growth.

Journey Beyond Hardship: A Practical, Hopeful Guide for Getting Through Tough Times

Author| Greg Pacini, MS, LPC, CGP

Published Date| April 22, 2015

Publisher| Balboa Press

Genre| Self-Help, Psychology, Wellness

Authors Biography

Greg Pacini, MS, LPC, CGP, a psychotherapist of over 42 years experience, is author of two books, with endorsements for those books from New York Times bestsellers, Anita Moorjani and Larry Dossey, MD, as well as Peter D. Weiss, MD. Greg is a speaker and consultant. Visit him at JourneyBeyondHardship.com.