Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant Earns Prestigious 2023 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award

Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine.

“In a time of technological innovation, restaurants offer the human experience diners are hungry for—listening to their customers and offering personalized experience,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “This annual issue celebrates the places where wine is at the top of that conversation. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,505 restaurants for their dedication to wine and wine-loving diners.”

“I have been with Caviar Bar since the beginning that we opened but I’ve been working with wine as a Sommelier for 23 years and in hospitality for 30 years. With my career, I love the engagement, the people that we meet, the experiences we get to create and the interaction,” says Brian Browning, Caviar Bar’s Wine Director. “Great wine should create conversation. A wine, regardless of its price, should enhance the food that is being served and provide a great experience for who you’re with and where you’re at. Good wine should be interesting, unique and spark conversation at the table.”

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,001; 1,411; and 93 winners this year in each respective category.

Caviar Bar has won the Best of Award of Excellence. Best of Award of Excellence recipients display excellent breadth across multiple wine-growing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation.

Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue becomes available to readers July 11.

About Wine Spectator

Wine Spectator is the world’s leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web’s most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine’s role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken’s Impact Newsletter.

About Caviar Bar Las Vegas

Caviar Bar Las Vegas, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, is a social dining venue, complete with a full-service bar and sit down tables, for guests to enjoy the delicacy of caviar that was once reserved as an indulgence for the privileged that was served on special occasions. Caviar Bar is a “Seafood + More” concept with dishes by Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt, who was raised in Australia and has earned and currently owns a Michelin star restaurant located in New York City.

In partnership, Caviar Bar Las Vegas is owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, in which the two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun’s first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer.

Caviar Bar Las Vegas is open daily, Sunday – Thursday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Follow Caviar Bar Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.