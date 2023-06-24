Jason Lazarus & Max Davidoff-Grey’s The Gates Score to be Released

The Gates Album Art

LOS ANGELES – June 22, 2023 – PRLog — Jason Lazarus and Max Davidoff-Grey’s score to the upcoming horror film, The Gates, is getting a digital release on June 27, 2023. The album consists of 17 original tracks. The film, directed by Stephen Hall, is getting released by 101 Films and Trinity Creative Partnership in the U.S. on June 27, 2023. The film stars Michael Yare (Knightfall, Innocent), Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, The Munsters), John Rhys-Davies (Indiana Jones franchise, The Lord of the Rings franchise), Elena Delia (The Alienist, House of Shadows), David Pearse (The Banshees of Inisherin, The Serpent Queen) and Peter Coonan (Peaky Blinders, The Alienist). Jason’s other credits include Skull Island, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans. Max’s other credits are The Witcher, Men Grieving, Shadow and Bone. The score will be available on all major digital sites including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.

When discussing the score, Max says, “As a first stab at the world of horror, The Gates was a joyride for me. I love my synthesizers and electronics, but our Director Stephen’s vision was rooted in an orchestral palette, which pushed me to build intensity in a different way. We started with organic sounds – percussive bow bouncing on a double bass, ghostly vocal morphs, an old rusty gate (of course) – and played with processing to see how far we could mangle them. Alongside all the aggression, we got to dig in to some beautifully delicate material. At its’ core, the film is about love and the lengths we will go for it. We wanted to capture that. After starting on this project, I asked my good friend and long-time collaborator Jason to jump in, knowing we share a similar affection for the sometimes gnarly, sometimes pretty stuff.”

Jason goes on to add “I’m a huge horror fan and immediately jumped on the invitation to join Max on The Gates. I was originally consulted on the creative approach needed to realize Stephen’s vision and was thrilled when I was later asked to come on board as co-composer to help bring those ideas to life. Our no-synthesizers approach had us constantly asking ourselves ‘what else can we run through a guitar amp?’ which ultimately yielded some vicious results. Personal favorites include a section of orchestral basses and a slowed-down bass clarinet creating a hellishly ferocious wall of yuck that somehow manages to retain faint traces of its organic human origins. We felt preserving these slim shards of humanity amidst a brutal soundscape helped allude to the very human motivations underpinning William Colcott’s monstrous actions.”

The official logline for The Gates (https://www.101filmsinternational.com/ film/93/the- gates) is as follows:

London, 1892. William Colcott has been sentenced to death by Electric Chair. Upon his day of death, he curses the prison he resides in along with all that dwell within the gates. Two post mortem photographers, turned paranormal investigators, Frederick Ladbroke and Emma Wickes, become embroiled in an investigation with a mysterious medium, Lucian Abberton. They must work together to stop William’s spirit from escaping Bishops Gate Jail and unleashing the gates of hell on Victorian London.